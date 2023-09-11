Group helps hiker off South Mountain to get aid from paramedics

PHOENIX — A group of hikers helped a woman make it safely to emergency responders Sunday afternoon at South Mountain.

Officials said around 12:30 p.m., they received a call about a hiker experiencing heat-related symptoms and needing assistance.

The 36-year-old was hiking with a group of people who were able to help her off the mountain before firefighters arrived.

The group drove her to the San Juan exit gate where paramedics met and evaluated her.

She refused to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters were placed back into service, officials said.

