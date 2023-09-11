Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Group helps hiker off South Mountain to get aid from paramedics

Sep 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

Phoenix Fire truck at South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Phoenix Fire truck at South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)

(Phoenix Fire Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A group of hikers helped a woman make it safely to emergency responders Sunday afternoon at South Mountain.

Officials said around 12:30 p.m., they received a call about a hiker experiencing heat-related symptoms and needing assistance.

The 36-year-old was hiking with a group of people who were able to help her off the mountain before firefighters arrived.

The group drove her to the San Juan exit gate where paramedics met and evaluated her.

RELATED STORIES

She refused to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters were placed back into service, officials said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

Brandon Gray

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-10

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

23 hours ago

A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor In...

KTAR.com

Phoenix shatters 110-degree day record in a single year, relief ahead

The record-breaking heat continues in Phoenix shattering the 110-degree record Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.  

23 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting of a man early Saturday morning in South Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

23 hours ago

Christmas ornaments holiday...

Brandon Gray

Festive event West Valley Wonderland coming to Glendale this holiday season

Holiday cheer is coming this winter to Glendale with a two-day event, West Valley Wonderland at State Farm Stadium.

23 hours ago

A damaged saguaro cactus stands with a recently fallen arm resting on the sidewalk on Aug. 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

Relief is on the way from Phoenix heat wave and 110 degree temperatures

The Phoenix summer heat wave, which saw a record-breaking number of days with temperatures over 110 degrees could be ending.

23 hours ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

KTAR.com

Glendale police shoot, kill man accused of robbing car at gunpoint

A suspect accused of robbing a vehicle from a rideshare driver was shot and killed by police in Glendale on Saturday night.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Group helps hiker off South Mountain to get aid from paramedics