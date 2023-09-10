PHOENIX — Holiday cheer is coming this winter to Glendale with a two-day event, West Valley Wonderland at State Farm Stadium.

The event will feature live entertainment, festive eats and treats, games, prizes, and shopping. More than 100 vendors will offer up items like handmade grafts and jewelry to home goods, holiday ornaments and apparel, State Farm Stadium said.

“Whether you’re prepping for a holiday party or crossing items off your shopping list, West Valley Wonderland lets you do it while avoiding the long lines and parking hassles you’re bound to find at malls and shopping centers,” Karli Mullis, West Valley Wonderland’s event producer, said in a press release.

“With ample parking, an expansive lineup of participating vendors, and goods and gifts for shoppers with budgets of all sizes, it’s a great way to check names off your list in a festive, seasonal setting.”

In addition, guests can experience live performances by local musicians, dance teams and local artisan booths.

Tickets start at $15. Those who purchase tickets by Sept. 30 will receive $5 off with code WVWEARLY.

West Valley Wonderland starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10.

