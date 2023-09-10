Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Festive event West Valley Wonderland coming to Glendale this holiday season

Sep 10, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Christmas ornaments holiday...

Woman holding golden Christmas ornaments. (Pexels photos)

(Pexels photos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Holiday cheer is coming this winter to Glendale with a two-day event, West Valley Wonderland at State Farm Stadium.

The event will feature live entertainment, festive eats and treats, games, prizes, and shopping. More than 100 vendors will offer up items like handmade grafts and jewelry to home goods, holiday ornaments and apparel, State Farm Stadium said.

“Whether you’re prepping for a holiday party or crossing items off your shopping list, West Valley Wonderland lets you do it while avoiding the long lines and parking hassles you’re bound to find at malls and shopping centers,”  Karli Mullis, West Valley Wonderland’s event producer, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“With ample parking, an expansive lineup of participating vendors, and goods and gifts for shoppers with budgets of all sizes, it’s a great way to check names off your list in a festive, seasonal setting.”

In addition, guests can experience live performances by local musicians, dance teams and local artisan booths.

Tickets start at $15.  Those who purchase tickets by Sept. 30 will receive $5 off with code WVWEARLY.

West Valley Wonderland starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in South Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting of a man early Saturday morning in South Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

18 hours ago

A damaged saguaro cactus stands with a recently fallen arm resting on the sidewalk on Aug. 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

Relief is on the way from Phoenix heat wave and 110 degree temperatures

The Phoenix summer heat wave, which saw a record-breaking number of days with temperatures over 110 degrees could be ending.

18 hours ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

KTAR.com

Glendale police shoot, kill man accused of robbing car at gunpoint

A suspect accused of robbing a vehicle from a rideshare driver was shot and killed by police in Glendale on Saturday night.

18 hours ago

(Google maps screenshot)...

Tom Kuebel

Weekend closure on northbound Interstate 17 reopened early

The Interstate 17 freeway closure between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads that was scheduled until 5 a.m. Monday reopened early Sunday.

18 hours ago

The Polar Express holiday train ride pulls away from the “North Pole” after making a st...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express to offer rides this holiday season

Rides on the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express will be offered most nights from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

18 hours ago

(Andres Ayrton Photo/via Pexels)...

Kim Komando

Plug in your address to see if you’re overpaying for the internet

If you think you're overpaying for the internet in your home, apartment, office or business, try this trick before you start packing.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Festive event West Valley Wonderland coming to Glendale this holiday season