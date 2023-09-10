Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Virginia governor pardons man whose arrest at a school board meeting galvanized conservatives

Sep 10, 2023, 10:20 AM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at The Gathering conservative political conference in the Buckh...

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at The Gathering conservative political conference in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The father of a Virginia student sexually assaulted in her high school bathroom has been pardoned after his arrest two years ago protesting a school board meeting became a flashpoint in the conservative push to increase parental involvement in public education.

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Fox News Sunday that he had pardoned Scott Smith of his disorderly conduct conviction stemming from the June 2021 incident. The episode featured prominently throughout the gubernatorial campaign that year for Youngkin, who has made support for the so-called “parents’ rights” movement a cornerstone of his political brand.

“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter,” Youngkin said Sunday in a press release. “Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia.”

According to Loudoun Now, Smith threatened to kick out the teeth of deputies who dragged him away from a Loudoun County School Board meeting over state-mandated protections for transgender students. The local news outlet reported that he’d argued loudly, clenched his fist and sworn at a woman while demanding answers over the handling of his daughter’s assault.

In a statement released Sunday, Smith vowed to pursue legal action against Loudoun County Public Schools and continue fighting “for parents and their children.” The district did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting a response.

A trial was scheduled this fall over Smith’s appeal of the disorderly conduct conviction and a circuit court judge had already tossed another charge of obstructing justice. Smith told WJLA that his pardon marked a “bittersweet moment.” He hoped the justice system would absolve him of wrongdoing without the “offramp” of a pardon.

“What happened to me cannot ever happen to another American again,” Smith said in an exclusive interview posted Sunday.

The teenager convicted of assaulting Smith’s daughter was later found guilty of forcibly touching another classmate at a nearby school where the perpetrator was allowed to attend classes while awaiting trial in juvenile court. The case galvanized conservatives nationwide when reports spread that the student — who was assigned male at birth — wore a skirt during the first attack.

Youngkin’s administration has since rolled back protections for transgender students. Model policies posted last fall by the Virginia Department of Education say students use of bathroom and locker facilities should be based on biological sex and that minors must be referred to by the name and pronouns in their official records, unless a parent approves otherwise.

The fallout came last December for the Northern Virginia school district in the Smith case. The board fired its superintendent after a special grand jury accused him of lying about the first sexual assault. The grand jury’s scathing report accused the school system of mishandling the teenage perpetrator and said authorities ignored multiple warning signs that could have prevented the second assault. Administrators failed to sufficiently communicate the risk posed by the student to the new school, according to the report.

The grand jury found a “stunning lack of openness, transparency and accountability” but no evidence of a coordinated cover-up.

United States News

Associated Press

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes decides against run for NY congressional seat

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes has decided not to run for Congress, in a race for a Long Island seat where several other Democrats are also vying to unseat the Republican currently in office. Hughes, an ice skater who took the top spot in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, […]

11 hours ago

Ella Branham, a seasonal vector control technician, examines a Culex tarsalis mosquito at the Salt ...

Associated Press

Let skeeters feed on you for science? Welcome to front lines of mosquito control

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It’s lunchtime at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District and a colony of sabethes cyaneus — also known as the paddle-legged beauty for its feathery appendages and iridescent coloring — find their way to Ella Branham. “They’re not very aggressive and they’re kind of picky eaters,” said Branham, a […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosives drop steel trestle Missouri River bridge into the water along I-70 while onlookers watch

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — Onlookers online and on the banks of the Missouri River had to wait more than an hour to watch officials use explosives to drop a historic steel trestle bridge into the river that for years carried cars across the waterway along I-70. The blast just southeast of Rocheport, Missouri, which is […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.” Truss, whose 45 days as Prime Minister was the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

11 hurt when walkway collapses during Maine open lighthouse event

ARROWSIC, Maine (AP) — Eleven people were hurt when a walkway collapsed during an annual event that encourages tours of Maine lighthouses. The wooden walkway collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic on Saturday. The lighthouse was open to the public as part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which is a day when the state’s […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible impea...

Associated Press

GOP threat to impeach a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is driven by fear of losing legislative edge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have enjoyed outsize control of the Legislature in one of the most closely divided states for a dozen years. Maintaining that power is now at the heart of a drama involving the state Supreme Court that has national political implications. A new liberal tilt to the court is driving […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Virginia governor pardons man whose arrest at a school board meeting galvanized conservatives