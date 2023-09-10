Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

End may be in sight for Phoenix’s historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather

Sep 10, 2023, 10:12 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix — but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona’s largest city.

The high temperature in Phoenix on Sunday was expected to hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.8 degrees Celsius), tying the record for that date set in 1990. It also would be the 55th day this year that the official reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached at least 110 F (43.3 C).

However, an excessive heat warning was expected to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday, and meteorologists were forecasting a high of 106 F (41.1 C) on Monday and 102 F (38.8 C) on Tuesday.

“I hate to say, ‘Yes, this will be the last,’ but it’s more than likely that will be the case — this will be our last stretch of 110s this summer,” said Chris Kuhlman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The city eclipsed the previous record of 53 days — set in 2020 — when it hit 113 F (45 C) Saturday.

Phoenix experienced the hottest three months since record-keeping began in 1895, including the hottest July and the second-hottest August. The daily average temperature of 97 F (36.1 C) in June, July and August passed the previous record of 96.7 F (35.9 C) set three years ago.

The average daily temperature was 102.7 F (39.3 C) in July, Salerno said, and the daily average in August was 98.8 F (37.1 C). In July, Phoenix also set a record with a 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 F (43.3 C). The previous record of 18 straight days was set in 1974.

The sweltering summer of 2023 has seen a historic heat wave stretching from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert.

Worldwide, last month was the hottest August ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization. It was also the second-hottest month measured, behind only July 2023.

Scientists blame human-caused climate change with an extra push from a natural El Nino, which is a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather around the globe.

AP (New)

Clouds surround downtown Phoenix at sunset, Sunday, July 30, 2023. The city so far this year has se...

Associated Press

Phoenix is on the cusp of a new heat record after a 53rd day reaching at least 110 degrees this year

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is on the cusp of yet another heat record this summer after an additional day of 110-degree weather. The National Weather Service said the desert city on Friday saw 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) for the 53rd day this year, tying it with the record set in 2020. If Phoenix reaches […]

2 days ago

Artist Thomas "Breeze" Marcus attends an exhibition opening of his work at Blue Rain Gallery in San...

Associated Press

Artists want complete control over their public exhibitions. Governments say it’s not that simple

PHOENIX (AP) — If things had gone as originally planned, Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum would be launching its fall exhibition Friday. But officials postponed the show six weeks before the opening over concern that a painting by activist-artist Shepard Fairey could be seen as “disparaging toward some City of Mesa employees.” Now, the Phoenix suburb […]

2 days ago

FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday...

Associated Press

Congressional watchdog describes border wall harm, says agencies should work together to ease damage

The construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump toppled untold numbers of saguaro cactuses in Arizona, put endangered ocelots at risk in Texas and disturbed Native American burial grounds, the official congressional watchdog said Thursday.

3 days ago

Associated Press

Human skull found in Goodwill donation box in Arizona; police say no apparent link to any crime

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It’s probably not the strangest item ever donated to a Goodwill store. But employees of a thrift store in the Phoenix area knew exactly what to do when they saw what looked like a human skull in one of their donation boxes: Call police. Officers responded to the store in Goodyear […]

3 days ago

A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor In...

Associated Press

Phoenix on track to set another heat record, this time for most daily highs at or above 110 degrees

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix, already the hottest large city in America, is poised to set yet another heat record this weekend while confirmed heat-associated deaths are on track for a record of their own. The National Weather Service says after a brief respite from the heat over the Labor Day holiday, Phoenix this weekend is […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Phoenix man let 10-year-old son drive pickup truck on freeway, police say

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested after allowing his 10-year-old son to drive a pickup truck on a Phoenix-area freeway, authorities said Sunday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the boy led troopers on a brief pursuit Saturday afternoon — weaving and speeding on State Route 101 in Scottsdale — before being […]

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

End may be in sight for Phoenix’s historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather