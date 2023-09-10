Close
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men’s final

Sep 9, 2023, 8:51 PM

Fans cheer for Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during ...

Fans cheer for Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet again to determine the U.S. Open men’s champion.

Their match Sunday afternoon is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title.

The 27-year-old from Russia also denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.

Djokovic has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

The 36-year-old from Serbia is playing in his 10th U.S. Open final. If he wins it, he would be the oldest male champion there in the open era.

Medvedev earned the chance to stop him by knocking off defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He is playing in his third U.S. Open final in five years.

