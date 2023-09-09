Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Presidents Obama, Clinton and many others congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title

Sep 9, 2023, 4:53 PM

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women'...

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title Saturday, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament.

After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American’s first Grand Slam title.

“We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court — and we know the best is yet to come,” Barack Obama wrote.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund. They met with her after the match, which was followed by a tribute to Billie Jean King as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors.

Michelle Obama also sent congratulations with a picture of their meeting, while Clinton wrote that: “The future of American tennis looks bright.

Gauff thanked King for the leading the prize money fight when she collected her $3 million winner’s prize. King responded to a tweet showing video of that moment, posting that: “This generation is living the dream of the Original 9,” referring to herself and the other women who signed $1 contracts to launch a women’s pro circuit in 1970.

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson congratulated Gauff and praised her parents, writing that “Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!”

And Gauff got kudos from rival competitors, with 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens telling her that “ my girl you are amazing!!!!

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

United States News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces an order restricting people from carrying guns in Bernalillo ...

Associated Press

Group sues after New Mexico governor suspends right to carry guns in Albuquerque in public

The New Mexico governor's emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public near Albuquerque drew an immediate court challenge.

20 hours ago

FILE - Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the ...

Associated Press

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for ‘pain’ their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized Saturday for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities search for grizzly bear that mauled a Montana hunter

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — Officials have closed part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in southwestern Montana after a hunter was severely mauled by a grizzly bear. The hunter was tracking a deer on Friday when the bear attacked, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office. Members of the hunting party called 911 at […]

20 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a swimmer escorted by a kayaker, competes i...

Associated Press

Former Olympic champion and college All-American win swim around Florida’s Alligator Reef Lighthouse

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A three-time Olympic gold medalist and a former college All-American won top honors Saturday at an annual 8-mile (13-kilometer) ocean swim around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse off the Florida Keys. Olympian Brooke Bennett, 43, of Clearwater, was the top female swimmer, finishing second overall behind Connor Signorin, a former All-American at […]

20 hours ago

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks to the media, in Honolulu, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey Mc...

Associated Press

Most of West Maui will welcome back visitors next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers Oct. 8 under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed on Friday by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Nonessential travel to much of the island’s western coastline has been strongly discouraged since devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people in the historic town of […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

A Minnesota meat processing plant that is accused of hiring minors agrees to pay $300K in penalties

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — A meat processing company in Minnesota on Friday agreed to pay $300,000 in penalties after an investigation found it employed children as young as 13 to work in hazardous conditions, such as operating meat grinders, while they worked overnight shifts and longer hours than allowed by law. Tony Downs Food Company, […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Presidents Obama, Clinton and many others congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title