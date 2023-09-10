PHOENIX — Rides on the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express will be offered this holiday season from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

The train will run from Williams to “the North Pole” most nights at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Round-trip experiences last about 90 minutes.

The Polar Express is billed as “a holiday-themed train adventure for guests of all ages, following the storyline of the children’s book written by Chris Van Allsburg,” according to a press release.

Each “adventure” features holiday songs, dancing chefs, cookies and hot chocolate, a special reading of “The Polar Express” and a visit by Santa Claus.

Guests and groups can charter their own train or have private luxury railroad cars added to the scheduled Polar Express.

Pricing and reservation information can be found online.

