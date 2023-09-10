Close
UNCATEGORIZED

Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express to offer rides this holiday season

Sep 10, 2023, 7:15 AM

The Polar Express holiday train ride pulls away from the “North Pole” after making a st...

The Polar Express holiday train ride pulls away from the "North Pole" after making a stop to pick up Santa Claus, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Portland, Maine. Santa greeted children and passengers sang carols while traveling back to the train station aboard the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad. The Polar Express is the largest annual fundraiser for the railroad's museum. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Rides on the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express will be offered this holiday season from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

The train will run from Williams to “the North Pole” most nights at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Round-trip experiences last about 90 minutes.

The Polar Express is billed as “a holiday-themed train adventure for guests of all ages, following the storyline of the children’s book written by Chris Van Allsburg,” according to a press release.

Each “adventure” features holiday songs, dancing chefs, cookies and hot chocolate, a special reading of “The Polar Express” and a visit by Santa Claus.

Guests and groups can charter their own train or have private luxury railroad cars added to the scheduled Polar Express.

Pricing and reservation information can be found online.

