Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kamala Harris says hip-hop is ‘the ultimate American art form’ as she hosts a 50th anniversary party

Sep 9, 2023, 12:26 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a video monitor as she speaks at a 50th anniversary celebra...

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a video monitor as she speaks at a 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop at the Vice President's residence, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars.

Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party at the vice presidential residence.

Hip-hop’s 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Many trace the genre’s creation to an Aug. 11, 1973, back-to-school party where 18-year-old Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, deejayed at a Bronx apartment building in New York City.

Harris said hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.”

“Hip-hop culture is American culture,” she told the crowd.

Hip-hop has grown into a global artform, becoming one of the world’s most influential cultural forces, an integral part of social and racial justice movements and a multibillion-dollar industry built on generations of rapping, emceeing, deejaying, breaking and graffiti.

Harris noted that Public Enemy rapper Chuck D has described rap is “Black America’s CNN.”

“It has always channeled the voices of the people. It tells the stories that don’t make the news,” she said before joining her husband, Doug Emhoff, to watch musicians’ performances.

Saturday’s celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.

“This is a hip-hop household!” Emhoff said.

United States News

Lt. Col George Vivens shows th map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their vehicles, du...

Associated Press

Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police on Saturday reported two more confirmed sightings of an escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania amid a search by hundreds of law enforcement officers. Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Prominent activist’s son convicted of storming Capitol and invading Senate floor in Jan. 6 riot

The son of a prominent conservative activist has been convicted of charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021, bashed in a window, chased a police officer, invaded the Senate floor and helped a mob disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, […]

12 hours ago

Rev. Al Sharpton addresses the audience as he gives the Eulogy during the memorial service for Doll...

Associated Press

As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes

The racist motivations of the white shooter who targeted and fatally shot Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, two weeks ago have revived concerns about the threat of hate violence and domestic terrorism against African Americans. Most hate crime victims in the U.S. are Black, and that has been the case since the federal government began […]

12 hours ago

Wilson Noatak, 5, rides along Main Street on his bicycle with friends, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Children in remote Alaska aim for carnival prizes, show off their winnings and launch fireworks

AKIACHAK, Alaska (AP) — There’s nothing more universal than kids enjoying themselves at a summer carnival, whether it’s in the middle of a heat wave in New York City or in much cooler weather on the Alaska tundra. In mid-August, the children of Akiachak, Alaska, eagerly shelled out dollar after dollar hoping to win a […]

12 hours ago

Traffic on Interstate 35 passes a Microsoft data center, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in West Des Moines...

Associated Press

Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa — with a lot of water

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The cost of building an artificial intelligence product like ChatGPT can be hard to measure. But one thing Microsoft-backed OpenAI needed for its technology was plenty of water, pulled from the watershed of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers in central Iowa to cool a powerful supercomputer as it helped […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receives a flu ...

Associated Press

Updated COVID shots are coming. They’re part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon, just in time to pair them with flu shots. And this fall, the first vaccines for another scary virus called RSV are rolling out to older adults and pregnant women. Doctors hope enough people get vaccinated to help avert another “tripledemic” like last year when hospitals […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Kamala Harris says hip-hop is ‘the ultimate American art form’ as she hosts a 50th anniversary party