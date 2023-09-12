PHOENIX — Environmentally conscious renters will soon be able to live in 16 new eco-friendly apartments in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood.

That’s because MODUS Companies announced the “first-ever net zero energy built-to-rent community” on Friday.

Modus Companies bills itself as one of the country’s leading developers of net zero communities. Its says the new Arcadia Views Lofts community is unique because of its construction materials.

The community at 2640 N. 52nd Street has an “eco-friendly wall-building system” that is resistant to mold, insects and fires, MODUS Companies said.

That’s because of a partnership with HercuTech, a Tempe-based company that manufacturers walls out of lightweight foam, steel technology, concrete and lamination.

What makes Arcadia Views Lofts an eco-friendly community?

According to HercuWall’s site, the walls it makes are stronger than those made out of traditional wood framing methods. The company claims its walls are easier for installers to carry and more sustainable.

MODUS Companies founder Ed Gorman said the new community, which was made by Kinella Construction, is one-of-a-kind.

“By partnering with Kinella and HercuWall for this development, we have been able to provide not only a structure that’s safer than using traditional lumber, but it also cuts down on the utilization of natural resources,” he said in a statement.

Gorman said the structure let his company lower its carbon footprint and help renters lower their utility bills.

His company’s Friday announcement went into more detail about how much renters could save.

“Arcadia Views will save over 8,000kg of carbon emissions annually and will save its residents over $3,500 in energy bills year after year,” the company said.

The new community also features solar panels, Nest thermostats, home automation, a community pool and a spa. Each unit has its own back yard with a pet door, the company said.

How much will it cost to rent one of the 16 new apartments?

Unfortunately, MODUS Companies didn’t include how much rent will cost in its announcement.

HercuTech CEO Jason Rhees said the collaboration between his company, Kinella and MODUS reflects a passion for sustainable multifamily housing.

“Residents … will recognize measurable cost-savings, healthier air quality, and a quieter living experience, all in a stronger and more environmentally efficient community,” he said in a statement.

“As energy costs increase every year — especially for those of us living in America’s hottest big city — we believe everyone should expect this quality of residential construction.”

