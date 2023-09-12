Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1st built-to-rent community with a net-zero energy design opens in central Phoenix

Sep 12, 2023, 4:05 AM

Arcadia Views Lofts community opens in Phoenix...

(MODUS Companies Photo)

(MODUS Companies Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Environmentally conscious renters will soon be able to live in 16 new eco-friendly apartments in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood.

That’s because MODUS Companies announced the “first-ever net zero energy built-to-rent community” on Friday.

Modus Companies bills itself as one of the country’s leading developers of net zero communities. Its says the new Arcadia Views Lofts community is unique because of its construction materials.

The community at 2640 N. 52nd Street has an “eco-friendly wall-building system” that is resistant to mold, insects and fires, MODUS Companies said.

RELATED STORIES

That’s because of a partnership with HercuTech, a Tempe-based company that manufacturers walls out of lightweight foam, steel technology, concrete and lamination.

What makes Arcadia Views Lofts an eco-friendly community?

According to HercuWall’s site, the walls it makes are stronger than those made out of traditional wood framing methods. The company claims its walls are easier for installers to carry and more sustainable.

MODUS Companies founder Ed Gorman said the new community, which was made by Kinella Construction, is one-of-a-kind.

“By partnering with Kinella and HercuWall for this development, we have been able to provide not only a structure that’s safer than using traditional lumber, but it also cuts down on the utilization of natural resources,” he said in a statement.

Gorman said the structure let his company lower its carbon footprint and help renters lower their utility bills.

His company’s Friday announcement went into more detail about how much renters could save.

“Arcadia Views will save over 8,000kg of carbon emissions annually and will save its residents over $3,500 in energy bills year after year,” the company said.

The new community also features solar panels, Nest thermostats, home automation, a community pool and a spa. Each unit has its own back yard with a pet door, the company said.

How much will it cost to rent one of the 16 new apartments?

Unfortunately, MODUS Companies didn’t include how much rent will cost in its announcement.

HercuTech CEO Jason Rhees said the collaboration between his company, Kinella and MODUS reflects a passion for sustainable multifamily housing.

“Residents … will recognize measurable cost-savings, healthier air quality, and a quieter living experience, all in a stronger and more environmentally efficient community,” he said in a statement.

“As energy costs increase every year — especially for those of us living in America’s hottest big city — we believe everyone should expect this quality of residential construction.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona AG Kris Mayes announces $35M settlement with leasing company for deceptive practices

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Monday a $35 million settlement has been reached with a leasing company Tempoe, LLC.

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden announced the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footpr...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Senate president planning to sue over Biden’s Grand Canyon monument

The Republican president of the Arizona Senate is preparing to sue the Biden administration over the recently created Grand Canyon national monument.

7 hours ago

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix has started employing the POLARx cryoablation system, a ca...

KTAR.com

Phoenix hospital 1st in nation to use new atrial fibrillation treatment

A Phoenix hospital is the first in the United States to use an innovative technology to treat patients that suffer from an irregular, abnormally fast heart rate.

7 hours ago

Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenness...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

7 hours ago

Photo of scales and gavel....

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

A Tucson man received a prison sentence in a child pornography possession case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 

1 day ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

1st built-to-rent community with a net-zero energy design opens in central Phoenix