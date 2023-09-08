Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

Sep 8, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him.

Shannon Brandt, of Glenfield, North Dakota, pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in connection with Cayler Ellingson’s death in September 2022, in McHenry, North Dakota.

Brandt initially claimed he ran Ellingson over after a political argument and that the teen had threatened him and was part of a radical group, according to court documents. Authorities soon afterward said there was little evidence of a political nature to the case.

The case drew national attention and a social media outcry for its alleged political bent. Trump denounced the supposed political circumstances of Ellingson’s death in a rally shortly afterward.

A state district court judge on Friday sentenced Brandt to five years in prison with credit for nearly a year served, followed by three years’ supervised probation and a yearlong suspension of his driver’s license. The charge’s maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.

He was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide, which was later dropped. He was then charged with murder and later pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandt had also been charged with leaving the scene of the fatality, since dismissed in a plea deal.

Brandt had been drinking before the argument with Ellingson, whom he struck and knocked down with his SUV after a verbal argument, driving over his torso and legs, according to prosecutor Kara Brinster. An autopsy determined Ellingson was on the ground when he was fatally injured, according to an affidavit.

Brandt called 911 and told a dispatcher he had hit a man with his vehicle and requested an ambulance, according to the court document. He allegedly left the scene before officers arrived, and was later arrested at his home in Glenfield, where officers found him “visibly intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.

Brinster and another prosecutor did not respond to phone messages from The Associated Press for comment on the sentence.

Defense attorney Mark Friese told the AP Brandt “is relieved to have finally been able to offer his apology and to allow the Ellingson family to move forward. It’s been a very difficult year for everyone involved.

“It got exacerbated by false information making it into the media and people using this tragedy to advance their political platforms,” Friese said.

United States News

Associated Press

Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant illegally disposed of thousands of private medical records, hazardous materials and medical waste, including blood and body parts, in dumpsters headed to local landfills, authorities said Friday Prosecutors started […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remain at 115. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of complaints from the Authors Guild and other groups, Amazon.com has started requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild praised the new regulations, which were posted Wednesday, as a […]

16 hours ago

FILE -- Lanson Zaniroli, 4, watches his father Lance Zaniroli vote at First Christian Church on Nov...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to limit when local election officials can count ballots by hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Friday voted to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand, a move aimed at a rural Northern California county that canceled its contract with Dominion Voting Systems amid unfounded allegations of fraud pushed by former Republican President Donald Trump and his allies. Shasta County’s board […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas hotel operations manager accused of stealing $773K through bogus refund accounts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former operations manager at a Las Vegas Strip resort is facing 15 felony charges alleging he siphoned more than $773,000 in hotel refunds into a personal account that he used for luxury shopping, expensive dinners, spa treatments and private jet flights. Brandon Rashaad Johnson, 38, of Las Vegas remained jailed […]

16 hours ago

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday denied Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court, ruling that the Trump White House chief of staff must fight the charges in state court instead. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in Atlanta issued the ruling after a hearing last week. He asked […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year