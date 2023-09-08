Close
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.

