Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kentucky misses a fiscal trigger for personal income tax rate cut in 2025

Sep 8, 2023, 2:12 PM

FILE - Kentucky Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel listens to testimony during a State and Local ...

FILE - Kentucky Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel listens to testimony during a State and Local Government Committee meeting at the state capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Feb. 19, 2020. A Republican-led push to phase out Kentucky's individual income tax hit a snag when a fiscal trigger wasn't met to keep it shrinking in 2025, but key lawmakers say that means it's working exactly as intended. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s individual income tax rate is set to remain the same in 2025 after the state failed to meet certain fiscal requirements that would have ushered in another reduction under a Republican plan to phase the tax out.

According to a recent letter to lawmakers from state Budget Director John Hicks, only one of two trigger conditions were met in the state fiscal year that ended June 30.

Kentucky achieved a balance in the Budget Reserve Trust Fund that was at least 10% of General Fund revenue, but came up short on another condition — that General Fund revenues exceeded appropriations and the cost of a 1% reduction in the income tax. The conditions linked to the tax cuts were met for 2023 and 2024, triggering half-percentage-point cuts for both years.

The rate is set to drop to 4% at the start of 2024.

Hicks’ report is required by the legislature as a condition of the 2022 plan to gradually eliminate the individual income tax. His letter to lawmakers gave financial details, but Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said it should not be construed as any statement on the tax cuts.

The gradual phase-out of the tax was the cornerstone of a Republican plan approved in 2022 to shift the tax burden from income to consumption. Supporters of the plan said it will fuel more economic growth and population gains by enabling people to keep more of the money they earn. Opponents have argued the changes benefit wealthy Kentuckians at the expense of those least able to bear the tax burden because sales taxes tend to be regressive. Critics also worried the phase-out would deprive essential state services of sufficient revenue.

While the income tax is set to remain the same in 2025, the GOP chairmen of the House and Senate budget committees said the pause shows that the legislation is working as intended.

“The plan is methodical, with conditions designed to exercise an abundance of caution and ensure that we are successful in eliminating the tax without endangering necessary government services,” said Rep. Jason Petrie, chairman of the House budget committee.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, chairman of the Senate budget committee, said the failure to meet the requirements for another rate reduction shows “we appropriately weighed the importance of lowering taxes with the need for critical government functions such as education, corrections and more” when passing the 2022 tax legislation.

By the end of 2024, income tax reductions in 2023 and 2024 will have saved Kentucky taxpayers $1.8 billion, he said.

The looming tax-cut pause comes as the state has continued to post robust tax collections. Beshear, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign, says the state is headed toward another one of its best years for economic development. Republican lawmakers say the state’s record economic growth during Beshear’s term stems from pro-business policies passed by the legislature.

Beshear is being challenged in the November election by Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In July, the state said its General Fund receipts totaled $1.1 billion, marking the 11th straight month with revenues exceeding $1 billion. The General Fund pays for most state services, including education, health care and public safety. The strong revenue collections have continued after the income tax rate was cut.

Petrie said the state still remains “on track” to eliminate the personal income tax.

The tax-cut pause could spark heated discussions over state spending in the next two-year budget to be crafted during the 2024 legislative session that begins in January.

“It is clear that the solution is the same as it always was: Frankfort must wean itself off the taxpayer dollars it is accustomed to wasting, and the legislature must rein in spending,” said Republican Rep. Savannah Maddox.

The Bluegrass State has also dealt with extreme weather emergencies, such as historic flooding last summer in eastern Kentucky, that put an extra burden on the state budget.

United States News

Associated Press

Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant illegally disposed of thousands of private medical records, hazardous materials and medical waste, including blood and body parts, in dumpsters headed to local landfills, authorities said Friday Prosecutors started […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remain at 115. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of complaints from the Authors Guild and other groups, Amazon.com has started requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild praised the new regulations, which were posted Wednesday, as a […]

16 hours ago

FILE -- Lanson Zaniroli, 4, watches his father Lance Zaniroli vote at First Christian Church on Nov...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to limit when local election officials can count ballots by hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Friday voted to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand, a move aimed at a rural Northern California county that canceled its contract with Dominion Voting Systems amid unfounded allegations of fraud pushed by former Republican President Donald Trump and his allies. Shasta County’s board […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas hotel operations manager accused of stealing $773K through bogus refund accounts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former operations manager at a Las Vegas Strip resort is facing 15 felony charges alleging he siphoned more than $773,000 in hotel refunds into a personal account that he used for luxury shopping, expensive dinners, spa treatments and private jet flights. Brandon Rashaad Johnson, 38, of Las Vegas remained jailed […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Kentucky misses a fiscal trigger for personal income tax rate cut in 2025