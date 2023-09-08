Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alabama woman gets a year in jail for hanging racially offensive dolls on Black neighbors’ fence

Sep 8, 2023, 2:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for hanging racially offensive homemade dolls on her Black neighbors’ fence in an attempt to get them to move.

Cheryl Lynn Pytleski, 64, of Chancellor, pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of her neighbors and was sentenced Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart said Thursday in a news release.

Authorities said Pytleski put out the dolls on Oct. 18, 2019, at her neighbors’ home in Dale County. She pleaded guilty in March to a criminal violation of the Fair Housing Act.

According to her plea agreement, Pytleski admitted to using the threat of force to intimidate her neighbors because of their race and because they were occupying a dwelling next to her.

The 12-month sentence is the maximum allowed under the federal law.

United States News

Associated Press

Missouri constitutional amendment would ban local gun laws, limit minors’ access to firearms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Democratic stronghold of St. Louis and other cities in the Republican-leaning state of Missouri would be blocked from cracking down on guns under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. A petition for a November 2024 vote on the proposal, filed this week, also would require parents’ permission for minors to use […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man who was holding handgun in Idaho field

STAR, Idaho (AP) — A man described as suicidal died after a police officer fired at him in Idaho, authorities said. Police officers in the city of Star, northwest of Boise, were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a person who said 41-year-old Christopher Huffman was threatening to harm himself and making suicidal statements, according […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant illegally disposed of thousands of private medical records, hazardous materials and medical waste, including blood and body parts, in dumpsters headed to local landfills, authorities said Friday Prosecutors started […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remain at 115. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of complaints from the Authors Guild and other groups, Amazon.com has started requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild praised the new regulations, which were posted Wednesday, as a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Alabama woman gets a year in jail for hanging racially offensive dolls on Black neighbors’ fence