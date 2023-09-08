Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says

Sep 8, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — An engine on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that was not adequately inspected for signs of cracking, federal investigators said Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said manufacturer Pratt & Whitney did not call for inspections to be done frequently enough, which allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected, until the fan blade broke.

The NTSB said the design and testing of the engine inlet contributed to the severity of the situation, and other factors made the engine fire worse than it should have been.

The right-side engine of the Boeing 777 broke apart shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, raining parts over suburban neighborhoods. The pilots declared an emergency and landed the plane safely 24 minutes after takeoff.

Pieces of the engine inlet, fan cowls and thrust reversers broke off and fell on a public park and residential areas. There were no reports of injuries on the plane or on the ground.

Shortly after the February 2021 incident, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S.-registered planes with the same PW4000-series engines for more than a year.

The Denver emergency came less than three years after a Southwest Airlines passenger died when a different model of fan blade broke and parts of the engine housing turned into shrapnel, striking the plane. Other fan blade failures occurred on a United plane flying to Hawaii in 2018 and a Japan Airlines Boeing 777 in 2020.

The cluster of events raised concern that long-held assumptions about fan blades were wrong – they were failing much earlier than had been expected. The FAA began requiring more frequent inspections.

The blade that broke over Denver had undergone overhauls at a Pratt facility in 2014 and again in 2016. At the second one, software found two “low-level indications” in the blade, but an inspector decided they were camera “noise” or loose grit.

The NTSB said the blade should have been stripped, repainted and inspected again, or the “ambiguous indications” should have been elevated to a team for more review. The NTSB said it appeared that neither happened.

Pratt, a division of RTX Corp., did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

At the time, such inspections were required every 6,500 flights, and blades did not need to be replaced as long as they passed inspection.

United States News

Associated Press

Missouri constitutional amendment would ban local gun laws, limit minors’ access to firearms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Democratic stronghold of St. Louis and other cities in the Republican-leaning state of Missouri would be blocked from cracking down on guns under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. A petition for a November 2024 vote on the proposal, filed this week, also would require parents’ permission for minors to use […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man who was holding handgun in Idaho field

STAR, Idaho (AP) — A man described as suicidal died after a police officer fired at him in Idaho, authorities said. Police officers in the city of Star, northwest of Boise, were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a person who said 41-year-old Christopher Huffman was threatening to harm himself and making suicidal statements, according […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant illegally disposed of thousands of private medical records, hazardous materials and medical waste, including blood and body parts, in dumpsters headed to local landfills, authorities said Friday Prosecutors started […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remain at 115. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of complaints from the Authors Guild and other groups, Amazon.com has started requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild praised the new regulations, which were posted Wednesday, as a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says