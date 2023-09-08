Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta’Kiya Young

Sep 8, 2023, 1:19 PM

In this photo released by the Young Family via their family attorney, Ta'Kiya Young is pictured wit...

In this photo released by the Young Family via their family attorney, Ta'Kiya Young is pictured with her sons, Ja'Kobie, right, and Ja'Kenlie, left, in an undated photo. Young was shot and killed on Aug. 24, 2023, by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. The 21-year-old was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family. (Courtesy of Young Family/Walton + Brown LLP via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Young Family/Walton + Brown LLP via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities on Friday released additional bodycam and surveillance footage of the events leading up to the death of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother fatally shot by police in a grocery store parking lot late last month.

Young, who was suspected of shoplifting, was killed by a Blendon Township police officer who fired a single bullet into her windshield after she refused to leave her car and it started rolling toward him. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Young’s family members held a funeral for her on Thursday. They have called for the officer, whose name has not been released, to be fired and charged in her death. Earlier this week, police released bodycam footage showing the officer firing the gun. After viewing the footage, the family released a statement calling the officer’s actions a “gross misuse of power and authority,” especially given that Young had been accused of a relatively minor crime.

The additional security footage made public on Friday shows Young and two other women walking around the liquor department of the Columbus-area store. Young can be seen putting multiple bottles of alcohol into her purse and a tote bag while out of sight of the cash register. She and the two other women then leave without paying.

Sean Walton, the Young family’s attorney, said earlier this week that his law firm had found a witness who stated that Young had put down the bottles before leaving the store, and therefore had committed no crime. Walton said Friday that he would comment on the new footage after fully reviewing it.

The additional bodycam footage also shows police officers quickly rendering medical aid to Young after she is shot. They break the window of her car, which had rolled into the brick wall of the supermarket, and pull her from the vehicle. The tote bag full of liquor is visible as they drag her from the car.

The two officers then handcuff her as they try to stanch her gunshot wound, following police procedure. Young can be heard moaning as she slips from consciousness. The officers, with the help of an emergency room doctor who happened to be in the parking lot, continue medical aid until paramedics arrive. Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford has said that Ohio law prohibits the release of the officers’ identities because they are being treated as assault victims. One of the officers’ arms was still in the door of Young’s car when it started moving and the other one was still standing in front of it, he said. ___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Associated Press

Missouri constitutional amendment would ban local gun laws, limit minors’ access to firearms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Democratic stronghold of St. Louis and other cities in the Republican-leaning state of Missouri would be blocked from cracking down on guns under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. A petition for a November 2024 vote on the proposal, filed this week, also would require parents’ permission for minors to use […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man who was holding handgun in Idaho field

STAR, Idaho (AP) — A man described as suicidal died after a police officer fired at him in Idaho, authorities said. Police officers in the city of Star, northwest of Boise, were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a person who said 41-year-old Christopher Huffman was threatening to harm himself and making suicidal statements, according […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant illegally disposed of thousands of private medical records, hazardous materials and medical waste, including blood and body parts, in dumpsters headed to local landfills, authorities said Friday Prosecutors started […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remain at 115. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of complaints from the Authors Guild and other groups, Amazon.com has started requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild praised the new regulations, which were posted Wednesday, as a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Additional bodycam footage is released in the death of pregnant Black mother Ta’Kiya Young