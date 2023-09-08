Close
3 former deputy jailers sentenced to prison in Kentucky inmate’s death

Sep 8, 2023, 1:19 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Three former deputy jailers at an eastern Kentucky facility have been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of an inmate.

Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis announced the sentences on Thursday for Zachary Messer, Colton Griffith and Jeremy Mattox, based on a mediation agreement, The Daily Independent reported.

They were among five former deputies indicted following the November 2018 death of 40-year-old Michael L. Moore, who was found in a restraint chair at the jail. Authorities have said Moore was intoxicated and that the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused Moore’s death.

Messer was sentenced to 20 years on charges of first-degree criminal abuse, second-degree criminal abuse and facilitation to manslaughter. Griffith was sentenced to six years for criminal abuse, and Mattox was sentenced to five years for criminal abuse.

Attorneys for the men read statements that expressed remorse for their actions, but they also argued that the former deputies were inadequately trained and working in a poorly run jail that had seen a surge of turmoil before the death, including a riot, overdoses and escapes. The jailer at the time resigned five days after Moore’s death.

Two others charged in the case were previously sentenced.

