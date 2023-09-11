With several build-to-rent communities in varying stages of construction, Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments Inc. sold its 212-unit FirstStreet Happy Valley rental community in north Phoenix for $87.85 million.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Spruce Capital Group is the buyer, paying $414,000 per unit for the property at 1717 W. Happy Valley Road.

Long known for developing master-planned communities, Harvard entered the build-to-rent sector three years ago, creating a BTR brand called FirstStreet.

This property represents Harvard’s first build-to-rent community, completing the project on 18 acres two years ago.

Featuring rental units averaging 1,904 square feet, the property is 94% leased. Floor plans have attached and detached garages. A limited number of carriage units above the garages have private garage access and include soundproofing.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.