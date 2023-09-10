Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE has unveiled its branding and new tenants for a planned mixed-use center in Surprise’s growing downtown.

The new 70,000-square-foot project will be called Elm Street at Surprise City Center and is part of a joint-venture between SimonCRE, Phoenix-based Carefree Partners and the city of Surprise.

At full build-out the development will feature a walkable urban center new stores, restaurants, entertainment and two-story office spaces south of Bell Road near Surprise City Hall and Ottawa University.

“We see the vision the city has for this area, and there is a lot of potential for an amazing and walkable streetscape,” said Joshua Simon, Founder and CEO of SimonCRE in a statement.

California-based burger chain Farmer Boys is the latest tenant to sign on to the first phase of the project. Other tenants will include national chain Mission BBQ, Italian restaurant Osteria Mia, Café Zupas and Better Buzz Coffee Roasters.

