ARIZONA NEWS

Another electric semi-truck catches fire at Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix

Sep 8, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire. Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire. Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire. Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to deal with an electric semi-truck fire.

PHOENIX — For the third time this summer, firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday morning to deal with an electric semi-truck fire, authorities said.

The assignment was balanced to a hazardous materials emergency after crews arrived at the facility near 40th Street and Broadway Road and found smoke coming from the battery compartment of the vehicle, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters used what’s called a “Blitz Monitor” appliance, which pumps large amounts of water from a safe distance, to cool the battery.

One business was evacuated during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

“Representatives on scene stated that this was a pre-production, inoperative vehicle that was currently being worked on,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said in a press release.

Friday’s response included firefighters from Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe.

In June, the Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the Nikola facility after four electric trucks caught fire. A month later, one of those semis reignited.

In addition to burning extremely hot and being difficult to douse, electric battery fires produce toxic smoke.

