Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Indianapolis officer gets 1 year in prison for kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest

Sep 8, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 4:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Friday by a judge who said the attack “shocked the conscience.”

The sentence is less than the 1 1/2 to 2 years in prison that prosecutors had sought for Sgt. Eric Huxley, who pleaded guilty in May to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his attack on Jermaine Vaughn in September 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson cited Huxley’s lack of criminal history, his family’s needs and his acceptance of responsibility for what he did in giving him a yearlong prison term, The Indianapolis Star reported. Magnus-Stinson also ordered Huxley to two years of supervised release after he completes his prison term, with home detention for the first six months.

Magnus-Stinson admonished Huxley for committing an act that “shocked the conscience” and said she “physically pulled away” when she watched the body camera footage of the attack at downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle.

“It was that brutal,” she said.

Vaughn, who is Black, was homeless at the time, his attorney has said. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and later charged with two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, but both of those charges were dismissed.

Federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum that Huxley “betrayed the trust of the community he served” when he attacked Vaughn and that he acted as a “rogue officer” who abused his power.

Huxley’s attorney, John Kautzman, had pushed for no prison time, just probation. If the court found that inappropriate, Kautzman suggested six months in prison plus a year of home confinement,

In a response to prosecutors’ memorandum, Kautzman called Huxley’s actions “serious and troublesome” but said they amounted to “a one-time totally out of character lapse in judgment.”

Kautzman said Huxley was worried about not being there for his teenage daughter and not being able to care for his aging parents.

Huxley remains on suspension without pay from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police Chief Randal Taylor has recommended the officer’s termination to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

In a lawsuit filed against the city, the police force and Huxley, Vaughn said he suffered “extensive physical injuries.” The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, is pending.

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico governor issues order to suspend open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in ...

Associated Press

Judge says civil trial over Trump’s real estate boasts could last three months

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming civil trial over allegations that former president Donald Trump lied about his wealth could last as long as three months, according to a schedule laid out Friday by the judge hearing the case. Opening arguments are expected Oct. 2 in the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri constitutional amendment would ban local gun laws, limit minors’ access to firearms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Democratic stronghold of St. Louis and other cities in the Republican-leaning state of Missouri would be blocked from cracking down on guns under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. A petition for a November 2024 vote on the proposal, filed this week, also would require parents’ permission for minors to use […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man who was holding handgun in Idaho field

STAR, Idaho (AP) — A man described as suicidal died after a police officer fired at him in Idaho, authorities said. Police officers in the city of Star, northwest of Boise, were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a person who said 41-year-old Christopher Huffman was threatening to harm himself and making suicidal statements, according […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant illegally disposed of thousands of private medical records, hazardous materials and medical waste, including blood and body parts, in dumpsters headed to local landfills, authorities said Friday Prosecutors started […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

A North Dakota man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for running over and killing a teen last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Indianapolis officer gets 1 year in prison for kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest