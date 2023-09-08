PHOENIX — Three teenagers were detained after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision in a residential area near 35th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a 71-year-old man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man was out for a walk when he was hit by a white Kia Optima that had been reported stolen, police said.

The car then collided with other vehicles before crashing into a structure. The occupants fled on foot, police said.

Three boys under 18 were later detained in connection with the incident, but police didn’t provide details about how they were caught.

One of the suspects was held at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center. The two other teens were referred to the Juvenile Court Center and released to their parents.

No other information was made available.

