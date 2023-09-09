Arizona man found guilty of molesting 10-year-old family member

PHOENIX — An Arizona man is facing a minimum of 60 years in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old family member, authorities announced Friday.

Jeremiah Ray Martin, 34, of Prescott, was found guilty in August of four counts of molestation of a child, one count of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

The Department of Child Services responded to a Prescott elementary school in January 2018 after a teacher reported that one of her students made a disturbing statement during class.

DCS then visited the child’s home and learned that Martin had been molesting her older sister, who was 10 years old.

Both children were removed from the home and Martin was eventually arrested.

“No child should be abused, much less in their own home. I hope the lengthy sentences Mr. Martin is facing will deter others from preying on children,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release.

“I especially commend the elementary school teacher for bringing her concerns to DCS. Her actions brought an end to this terrible situation and our community should be very proud of the fact that our schools have teachers like her.”

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.

