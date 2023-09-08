Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Sep 8, 2023, 7:06 AM

FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2...

FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma. According to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan wrote that he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night and said some things that were out of line because he was frustrated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VINITA, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma, according to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote. “I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan asked for prayers and said he supports law enforcement “as much as anyone can .., and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Bryan’s representative did not immediately return messages for comment Friday morning.

Court records do not show formal charges have been filed.

Bryan, who is from Oologah, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa in northeastern Oklahoma, was booked into the Craig County jail Thursday night and later released on bond.

Bryan earned his first number-one album earlier this week. Billboard reports Bryan’s self-titled album moved 200,000 units this past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

United States News

Philadelphia Police officer Mark Dial, left, enters the 1st District Police station in Philadelphia...

Associated Press

Philadelphia police officer surrenders on criminal charges after fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver who was sitting in his car turned himself in Friday morning to face criminal charges. Officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant, according to his attorney, Fortunato N. Perri Jr., who said he has not yet been made aware of the […]

8 hours ago

Joseph Moses, left, and and Thomas Noatak attach a honey bucket to an ATV before traveling to the v...

Associated Press

Water hookups come to Alaska Yup’ik village, and residents are thrilled to ditch their honey buckets

AKIACHAK, Alaska (AP) — Sanitation workers Thomas Noatak and Joseph Moses start every workday riding a four-wheeler along the muddy roads of this small Yup’ik village on southwestern Alaska’s vast Kuskokwim River, looking for human waste. They’re checking honey bucket bins — large steel containers where residents dump their waste at neighborhood collection points. When […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Latest sighting of fugitive killer in Pennsylvania spurs closure of popular botanical garden

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — One of the country’s top botanical gardens has been closed indefinitely after reports that an escaped murderer on the run in southeast Pennsylvania may have once again been spotted on the property. When Longwood Gardens closed Thursday night, people who remained on the property were told to shelter in place […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing ...

Associated Press

The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced on Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency […]

8 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II on ...

Associated Press

Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.” Gary Ferrell II, 28, had avoided a possible death sentence when he pleaded guilty in April to […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The Clevelander Hotel and Bar is shown at dusk along Ocean Drive, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in...

Associated Press

Miami Beach’s iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar to be replaced with affordable housing development

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Plans are underway for an iconic Miami Beach hotel and bar to be replaced with a high-end restaurant and affordable housing units, the building’s owner announced. The changes being submitted soon to the city of Miami Beach include a development with 40% of the units designated as affordable and a […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma