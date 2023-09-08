PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs and cats through the end of this weekend.

Adoption fees will be $50 for the pets, which includes puppies and kittens, at both AHS locations through Sunday.

All pets come spayed/neutered, microchipped and with full vaccinations.

AHS will host the adoption event at its two locations: the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus at Dobbins Road and 15th Avenue in Phoenix and the PetSmart at Miller and Camelback roads in Scottsdale.

Both sites are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How can adopting help Valley animals and shelters?

Getting animals into a home is critical to allow the humane society to continue accepting other animals that may need assistance, such as Moose and Goose, a 3-year-old Rottweiler and 3-year-old Siberian Husky.

Moose and Goose were rescued from a cruelty situation in August when they were found entangled by their tethers and with no access to water, AHS said. The dogs were covered in blood from their wounds and were in heat distress, with Goose’s temperature coming out to 105.9 degrees.

Both dogs have been nursed back into good health and are ready to be adopted.

