Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Texas died from infection, other factors, coroner says

Sep 7, 2023, 5:39 PM

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headq...

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headquarters on Hondo Pass, in El Paso, Texas. Officials say Illinois will provide for a funeral and burial, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 for Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, the three-year-old migrant girl who died last week on a bus headed to Chicago from Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARION, Ill. (AP) — An autopsy shows a bacterial infection and other factors caused the death of a 3-year-old girl on a bus carrying immigrants from Texas to Chicago last month, an Illinois coroner said Thursday.

The bacterial infection and aspiration pneumonia along with diarrhea and vomiting led to electrolyte problems, swelling of the brain and eventually the Aug. 10 death of Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon said.

Her extremely low weight and length for her age were contributing factors in her death, he said.

The child reportedly began experiencing mild symptoms and feeling ill as the family boarded the bus in Brownsville, Texas, Cannon said. At that point, she had only a low-grade fever and was allowed to board the bus.

During the trip, her symptoms worsened and developed into vomiting, diarrhea, a lack of appetite and dehydration, Cannon said. She was given electrolyte drinks and registered a temperature of 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). Further into the trip, the child’s condition worsened, and she began having difficulty breathing.

The bus was part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s program begun last year of sending migrants crossing into the state to Democratic-led cities across the country.

The child’s great aunt, Gisela Gonzalez, said the family set out for the United States in May from their home in Colombia, where Jismary was born.

United States News

A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande from ...

Associated Press

Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed Texas’ floating barrier on the Rio Grande to stay in place for now, a day after a judge called the buoys a threat to the safety of migrants and relations between the U.S. and Mexico. The order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Staff and boat owners at Bull River Marina talk to marina staff after securing their sailboa...

Associated Press

President Biden declares 3 Georgia counties are eligible for disaster aid after Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a disaster declaration for three Georgia counties following Hurricane Idalia’s sprint across southern and coastal Georgia on Aug. 30. The storm made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds in Florida’s remote Big Bend region before moving north into Georgia. Biden initially approved assistance to individuals […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

A record numbers of children are on the move through Latin America and the Caribbean, UNICEF says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Record numbers of children are making perilous journeys through Latin America and the Caribbean, often alone, and from countries as far away as Asia and Africa, the U.N. children’s agency said Thursday. UNICEF said in a Child Alert that in the past three years the proportion of children moving along the […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Update your iPhone: Apple just pushed out a significant security update

Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the […]

21 hours ago

(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)...

Associated Press

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

A judge sentenced “That ’70s Show” show star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for raping two women.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico governor seeks federal agents to combat gun violence in Albuquerque

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is asking the U.S. Justice Department to deploy more federal agents to the state in the aftermath of the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday sent a letter U.S. Attorney General […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Texas died from infection, other factors, coroner says