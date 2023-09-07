Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Investigators say a blocked radio transmission led to a June close call between planes in San Diego

Sep 7, 2023, 4:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Thursday that a failed radio transmission and a distracted air traffic controller led to a close call between a Southwest Airlines jet and a smaller plane waiting to take off from San Diego in June.

Both planes had been cleared to use the same runway. The National Transportation Safety Board said a controller told the crew of SkyWest plane to exit the runway, then directed the Southwest pilots to cut short their landing approach and instead circle around the airport.

The call to the Southwest plane didn’t go through, however — likely because the controller and the pilots were talking at the same time and their transmissions canceled each other, the NTSB said.

After that, according to the NTSB, audio recorded by LiveATC captured a Southwest pilot saying, “Ah, is that an airplane on the runway?” The SkyWest crew said they heard that while they were moving to leave the runway.

The Southwest pilots said they heard the controller tell them not to fly over the SkyWest plane, but to “just off-set.”

The Southwest plane flew about 950 feet (300 meters) to the side and 200 feet (60 meters) above the SkyWest plane before landing at San Diego International Airport on June 10, according to the safety board.

The NTSB said in its final report that the probable cause of the close call was the blocked radio call, and a contributing factor was the controller being distracted while also communicating with a helicopter flying through the area.

Federal officials are still looking into another close call in San Diego in August in August between a Southwest plane and a business jet.

United States News

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is greeted by a crowd, Thursday...

Associated Press

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the US in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston. During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration. The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the […]

16 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said. Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a […]

16 hours ago

Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and other...

Associated Press

Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor’s plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 1,600 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be relocated from Chicago police stations to winterized camps with massive tents under a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson, according to a report released Thursday. The relocations will occur “before the weather begins to shift and change,” Johnson said in an interview with […]

16 hours ago

Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., suburb of...

Associated Press

Teens killed in car by deputy in upstate New York were 15 and 17, police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Two Black teenagers fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York as he tried to stop a stolen vehicle were 15 and 17 years old, authorities said Thursday. The deputy was in danger of being run over when he fired three shots into the vehicle near Syracuse on Wednesday […]

16 hours ago

Whistleblower witness Ryan Bangert testifies during day three of the impeachment trial for Texas At...

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial defense includes claims of a Republican plot to remove him

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has long denied corruption accusations that have dogged him for years. But as his impeachment trial gets underway, another defense is emerging: that fellow Republicans plotted to oust him. His attorneys have so far presented no evidence in the trial, which continued Thursday, that Paxton was […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Investigators say a blocked radio transmission led to a June close call between planes in San Diego