Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial defense includes claims of a Republican plot to remove him

Sep 7, 2023, 3:18 PM

Whistleblower witness Ryan Bangert testifies during day three of the impeachment trial for Texas At...

Whistleblower witness Ryan Bangert testifies during day three of the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has long denied corruption accusations that have dogged him for years. But as his impeachment trial gets underway, another defense is emerging: that fellow Republicans plotted to oust him.

His attorneys have so far presented no evidence in the trial, which continued Thursday, that Paxton was the victim of an attempt to replace him. But as former aides give testimony about how Paxton pressured them to help a political donor who was under FBI investigation, Paxton’s attorneys have raised questions about lobbyists and a meeting at Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, and have brought up George P. Bush, who lost to Paxton in last year’s Republican primary.

“It was not a mutiny,” Ryan Bangert, one of Paxton’s former aides, testified Thursday about a group of deputies who reported their boss to the FBI in 2020. “We were protecting the interest of the state and protecting the interest of the attorney general and, in my view, signing our professional death warrant at the same time.”

The start of the trial is putting into view how lawyers for Paxton, who has been shadowed by criminal charges and an ongoing FBI investigating for years, intend to defend one of Texas’ most powerful figures. Paxton has pleaded not guilty to the articles of impeachment, which center on accusations of bribery and abuse of office.

The waving at a broad conspiracy is an extension of how Paxton has spent months denouncing his impeachment by the Republican-controlled House in May as a politically driven attack by Democrats and rivals within his own party. It is a message amplified by his supporters on the far right, who for years have cheered on Paxton as he elevated his national profile by trying to help former President Donald Trump baselessly overturn the 2020 election and through lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s administration.

The people Paxton needs to ultimately convince are Republican senators serving as the jury. A two-thirds majority — or 21 senators — is required for conviction, meaning that if all 12 Democrats vote against Paxton, at least nine Republicans would have to join them.

As the trial began this week, six Republicans voted repeatedly in favor of dismissing the articles of impeachment. Paxton could be barred from office if he is convicted.

He has not been in the Texas Senate for any of the testimony. He is not required to attend all of the proceedings and cannot be compelled to testify.

At the center of the case are accusations that Texas’ top lawyer wrongfully used his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, a political supporter who was indicted this summer on charges of making false statements to banks.

Jeff Mateer, who was Paxton’s former second-in-command, testified Wednesday that after going to the FBI on Sept. 30, 2020, he and other deputies had a meeting with the governor’s office. On cross-examination, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee asked Mateer about whether he had communicated with Bush, the former Texas land commissioner who unsuccessfully challenged Paxton in last year’s Republican primary.

He also asked whether Mateer was staging “a coup.” Mateer replied, “Absolutely not.”

Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said Paxton’s aides asked to meet with “senior staff” at the governor’s office and that the deputies were told to talk to Paxton. Eze said in an email that Abbott’s office was not part of any coordinated effort against Paxton and that the deputies did not say what they wanted to discuss.

Bush, who had been the only member of the Bush dynasty still in elected office before losing to Paxton, filed to renew his law license the day after Mateer and other aides reported their boss to the FBI. Buzbee provided no evidence that Bush had communicated with any of Paxton’s accusers, and Mateer said he’s never spoken to Bush.

“You ever hear that old saying, ’There are no coincidences in Austin?” Buzbee asked. Mateer replied that he hadn’t.

Spokespersons for Bush did not immediately return messages seeking comment. He is on a list of more than 100 potential witnesses in the trial.

Santosh Aravind, an Austin attorney who has been following the case, said those vague allusions to a broad conspiracy would not usually be persuasive in a regular trial.

“But I think he’s speaking to a different audience,” Aravind said. “He’s speaking to a handful of Republican senators.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at: https://apnews.com/hub/ken-paxton

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico governor seeks federal agents to combat gun violence in Albuquerque

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is asking the U.S. Justice Department to deploy more federal agents to the state in the aftermath of the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday sent a letter U.S. Attorney General […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday...

Associated Press

Congressional watchdog describes border wall harm, says agencies should work together to ease damage

The construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump toppled untold numbers of saguaro cactuses in Arizona, put endangered ocelots at risk in Texas and disturbed Native American burial grounds, the official congressional watchdog said Thursday.

19 hours ago

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headq...

Associated Press

Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Texas died from infection, other factors, coroner says

MARION, Ill. (AP) — An autopsy shows a bacterial infection and other factors caused the death of a 3-year-old girl on a bus carrying immigrants from Texas to Chicago last month, an Illinois coroner said Thursday. The bacterial infection and aspiration pneumonia along with diarrhea and vomiting led to electrolyte problems, swelling of the brain […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

UN goal of achieving gender equality by 2030 is impossible because of biases against women, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. goal of achieving gender equality by 2030 is impossible to attain because of deeply rooted biases against women around the world in heath, education, employment and the halls of power, the United Nations said in a report Thursday. “The world is failing women and girls,” UN Women, the agency […]

19 hours ago

FILE - The Wynn Las Vegas resort stands over the Las Vegas strip, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Acco...

Associated Press

Wynn Resorts to settle sexual harassment inaction claim from 9 female salon workers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts and nine unnamed women are settling a lawsuit alleging the casino company failed to investigate allegations that female employees were sexually harassed by former company CEO Steve Wynn, according to a court document. Attorneys for Wynn Resorts and the women who worked as manicurists and makeup artists filed the […]

19 hours ago

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court, Tue...

Associated Press

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena

Peter Navarro was found guilty Thursday of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial defense includes claims of a Republican plot to remove him