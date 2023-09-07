Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

California lawmakers vote to fast-track low-income housing on churches’ lands

Sep 7, 2023, 2:11 PM

FILE - California Sen. Scott Wiener speaks about student housing during a news conference at San Fr...

FILE - California Sen. Scott Wiener speaks about student housing during a news conference at San Francisco State University in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, the state Assembly voted to fast-track low-income housing on surplus land owned by nonprofit colleges and religious institutions. If the bill becomes law, it will rezone land owned by nonprofit colleges and religious institutions to allow for affordable housing and help the projects bypass local permitting and environmental review process. (AP Photo/Janie Har, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Janie Har, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are considering nearly 1,000 bills during the hectic final two weeks of the Legislative session. Here’s action taken by the California Legislature Thursday:

AFFORDABLE HOUSING ON CHURCHES’ LANDS

Religious institutions and nonprofit colleges in California could soon turn their parking lots and other properties into low-income housing to help combat the ongoing homeless crisis, lawmakers voted on Thursday.

The legislation would rezone land owned by nonprofit colleges and religious institutions, such as churches, mosques, and synagogues, to allow for affordable housing. They would be able to bypass most local permitting and environmental review rules that can be costly and lengthy.

California is home to 171,000 homeless people — about 30% of all homeless people in the U.S. The crisis has sparked a movement among religious institutions, dubbed “yes in God’s backyard,” or “YIGBY,” in cities across the state, with a number of projects already in the works.

But churches and colleges often face big hurdles trying to convert their surplus land and underutilized parking lots into housing because their land is not zoned for residential use. An affordable housing project in a San Jose church had to go through a rezoning process that took more than two years before it could break ground in 2021.

The goal of this legislation is to carve an easier path to build much-needed housing in the state, said Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, who authored the bill.

The bill, which was approved by the Assembly, needs the final approval in the state Senate before heading to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will decide whether to sign it into law.

It would only apply to affordable housing projects, and the law would sunset in 2036.

Democratic Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, who represents Orange County, said there are hundreds of faith-based organizations and several community colleges in her district that could use this bill as a tool to expedite affordable housing projects.

“If only a small fraction of them chose to build very small amount of units, we could start picking away at this issue one church at a time, one educational institution at a time,” she said Thursday.

Supporters of the bill said it could help add hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units to the state’s housing stock. A recent study by the University of California, Berkeley, Terner Center for Housing Innovation estimated California religious and higher education campuses have more than 170,000 acres (68,797 hectares) of land that would be eligible under the bill.

But several cities opposed the bill and said it would take away local control over housing developments. Environmental groups also worry the bill doesn’t have enough guardrails and would put low-income housing close to polluting areas such as freeways, industrial facilities, and oil and gas plants.

Lawmakers have until Sept. 14 to act on this and other bills. When lawmakers finish, Newsom will have a month to decide whether to sign them into law.

GENDER-NEUTRAL BATHROOM

The state Assembly on Thursday approved a bill to require schools serving first through 12th grade to have at least one gender-neutral bathroom available for students by 2026.

The legislation would apply to schools with multiple female and male restrooms. The bill comes amid debates in California and elsewhere about the rights of transgender and nonbinary students, including whether teachers should notify parents if their child changes pronouns at school.

The state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond supported the bill, saying it would help gender nonconforming students feel safe in the restroom they choose to use on campus.

“This legislation is a critical step toward preparing California students to succeed by ensuring the necessary steps of having a safe foundation to rely on; having a safe and inclusive place to use the restroom,” Thurmond said in prepared comments to the Legislature.

___

Associated Press writer Sophie Austin contributed to this report. Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin @sophieadanna

United States News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court, Tue...

Associated Press

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena

Peter Navarro was found guilty Thursday of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say a blocked radio transmission led to a June close call between planes in San Diego

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Thursday that a failed radio transmission and a distracted air traffic controller led to a close call between a Southwest Airlines jet and a smaller plane waiting to take off from San Diego in June. Both planes had been cleared to use the same runway. The National Transportation Safety Board […]

17 hours ago

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is greeted by a crowd, Thursday...

Associated Press

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the US in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston. During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration. The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the […]

17 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said. Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a […]

17 hours ago

Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and other...

Associated Press

Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor’s plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 1,600 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be relocated from Chicago police stations to winterized camps with massive tents under a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson, according to a report released Thursday. The relocations will occur “before the weather begins to shift and change,” Johnson said in an interview with […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

California lawmakers vote to fast-track low-income housing on churches’ lands