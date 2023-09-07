Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive

Sep 7, 2023, 1:25 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, stands next to Ukrainian security forces before dep...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, stands next to Ukrainian security forces before departing a train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon announced a new $600 million package of long-term aid to Ukraine on Thursday, providing funding for an array of weapons and other equipment just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country and pledged $1 billion in new military and humanitarian aid.

The Defense Department said the latest package will come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides money for long-term contracts for weapons systems that need to be built or modified by defense companies.

Included in the aid is funding for equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine’s air defense systems, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions and mine-clearing equipment, as well as for training and maintenance.

The aid comes as the Biden administration works to show its continued support for Ukraine’s three-month-old counteroffensive, as troops try to break through Russian defenses and clear vast mine fields. Some allies have quietly expressed concerns about the slow-moving offensive, while others say Ukraine has made some progress and has successfully used air defenses to knock down Russian missiles.

Blinken, on a trip to Kyiv on Wednesday, announced that the Pentagon will provide about $175 million for weapons that will be pulled from Pentagon stocks and an additional $100 million in grants to allow the Ukrainians to purchase arms and equipment.

In addition, he announced the U.S. will send nearly $805 million in non-arms-related aid to Ukraine, including $300 million for law enforcement, $206 million in humanitarian aid, $203 million to combat corruption and $90.5 million for removing mines, the State Department said. That package also included a previously announced $5.4 million transfer to Ukraine of frozen assets from Russian oligarchs.

The aid announced this week comes from money previously approved by Congress. President Joe Biden has requested $21 billion more in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine for the final months of 2023, but it’s not clear how much — if any — will be approved by Congress.

United States News

Associated Press

Investigators say a blocked radio transmission led to a June close call between planes in San Diego

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Thursday that a failed radio transmission and a distracted air traffic controller led to a close call between a Southwest Airlines jet and a smaller plane waiting to take off from San Diego in June. Both planes had been cleared to use the same runway. The National Transportation Safety Board […]

16 hours ago

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is greeted by a crowd, Thursday...

Associated Press

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the US in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, began its journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston. During the trip, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about immigration and migration. The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the […]

16 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said. Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a […]

16 hours ago

Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and other...

Associated Press

Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor’s plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 1,600 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be relocated from Chicago police stations to winterized camps with massive tents under a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson, according to a report released Thursday. The relocations will occur “before the weather begins to shift and change,” Johnson said in an interview with […]

16 hours ago

Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., suburb of...

Associated Press

Teens killed in car by deputy in upstate New York were 15 and 17, police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Two Black teenagers fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York as he tried to stop a stolen vehicle were 15 and 17 years old, authorities said Thursday. The deputy was in danger of being run over when he fired three shots into the vehicle near Syracuse on Wednesday […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive