Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

‘Stop Cop City’ activists arrested after chaining themselves to bulldozer near Atlanta

Sep 7, 2023, 1:02 PM

Law enforcement personnel stand at the site of Atlanta's proposed public safety training center, Th...

Law enforcement personnel stand at the site of Atlanta's proposed public safety training center, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in DeKalb County, Ga., after several protesters chained themselves to construction equipment in an effort to halt work. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities arrested five activists, including two wearing clerical attire, who chained themselves to a bulldozer Thursday to halt construction of an Atlanta-area police and firefighter training center that opponents call “Cop City.”

The protest occurred as a larger group gathered behind a chain-link fence to deliver a mock “stop work order” against the project, saying it has destroyed a forest, polluted a nearby creek and violated the will of the people.

In a statement, Atlanta police accused the five activists of trespassing and said the department is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine charges. Authorities did not release their names.

The demonstration at the DeKalb County site, where construction has been happening off and on for months, occurred two days after Georgia officials announced that 61 people were recently indicted on racketeering charges in connection with the “Stop Cop City” movement.

Opponents fear the 85-acre (34-hectare) training center will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Supporters, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, counter that the facility would replace inadequate training facilities and help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers.

In the indictment, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the movement is spearheaded by “militant anarchists” who have committed multiple acts of violence and vandalism, including setting a police car aflame during a downtown Atlanta protest in January and torching construction equipment in March.

In a news conference Tuesday, Carr said: “The individuals who have been charged are charged with violent acts.” But some have not been accused of taking part in any violence, including three leaders of a bail fund who face money laundering charges in connection with food reimbursements, as well as three others who have been accused of distributing anti-police flyers near a state trooper’s home.

The indictment has alarmed civil rights groups, including the ACLU, which has accused Georgia officials of “disproportionately wielding … overbroad laws to stigmatize and target those who disagree with the government.”

Activists say they have gathered more than 100,000 signatures for a referendum on the project’s future. If the signatures are deemed valid, they hope to get a judge to halt construction until the issue can be decided at the ballot box.

During Thursday’s demonstration, activists outside the site adapted the lyrics of a civil rights era anthem, singing, “Ain’t going to let Cop City turn me around / I’m going to keep on walking, keep on talking / marching up to freedom’s land.”

United States News

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said. Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a […]

16 hours ago

Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and other...

Associated Press

Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor’s plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 1,600 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be relocated from Chicago police stations to winterized camps with massive tents under a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson, according to a report released Thursday. The relocations will occur “before the weather begins to shift and change,” Johnson said in an interview with […]

16 hours ago

Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., suburb of...

Associated Press

Teens killed in car by deputy in upstate New York were 15 and 17, police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Two Black teenagers fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York as he tried to stop a stolen vehicle were 15 and 17 years old, authorities said Thursday. The deputy was in danger of being run over when he fired three shots into the vehicle near Syracuse on Wednesday […]

16 hours ago

Whistleblower witness Ryan Bangert testifies during day three of the impeachment trial for Texas At...

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial defense includes claims of a Republican plot to remove him

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has long denied corruption accusations that have dogged him for years. But as his impeachment trial gets underway, another defense is emerging: that fellow Republicans plotted to oust him. His attorneys have so far presented no evidence in the trial, which continued Thursday, that Paxton was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members at 14

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager convicted of killing five family members, including three younger siblings, when he was 14 years old has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise handed down the sentence Thursday to Mason Sisk, now 18. Wise […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

‘Stop Cop City’ activists arrested after chaining themselves to bulldozer near Atlanta