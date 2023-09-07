Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

Sep 7, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

FILE - Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, A...

FILE - Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, Aug. 16, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver's license by making an appointment for their written driver's test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday, Sept. 7. Walz signed the measure into law this year. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver’s license by making an appointment for their written driver’s test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday.

Around 81,000 people are expected to be eligible under the state’s new law — dubbed “Driver’s License for All.” They can now make appointments to apply but won’t be able to actually get a license until the law goes into effect Oct. 1.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a part of a handful of states that offer driver’s license for all,” said Pong Xiong, Driver and Vehicle Services Director at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at the news conference. “And the first step to getting your driver’s license is to pass that written test.”

The new law removes the requirements for applicants to show legal presence, said Jody-Kay Peterson, the department’s Driver Services Program Director.

When asked about any risk for deportation applicants may face, Peterson said the department will not submit the names or personal information of applicants to any immigration law enforcement.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the measure into law this year. It reverses a 2003 change by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican, barring people without legal status from getting licenses, citing security concerns after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Supporters of Minnesota’s new law say it will improve public safety by ensuring that all drivers are licensed and insured, and have taken driver’s education courses. Backers included law enforcement, faith, business and immigrant rights groups.

Opponents say it will encourage illegal immigration.

Applicants must still pass written and road tests and attest to their address in Minnesota. They won’t be asked for proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residency status. But they must provide identifying documents such as an unexpired foreign passport, a consular identification document with a photograph or a certified birth certificate issued by a foreign jurisdiction.

Eighteen other states grant licenses to residents regardless of immigration status, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. They include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

United States News

Associated Press

Episcopal Church restricts Michigan bishop from ministry during misconduct investigation

An Episcopal bishop in Michigan has been placed on an immediate restriction from ministry as part of a misconduct investigation stemming from allegations by his adult sons of past verbal and physical abuse. The restriction against the Rt. Rev. Prince Singh of the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan was announced Thursday by the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this image made from Windsor, Va., Police Department video footage, a police officer uses...

Associated Press

Virginia lawsuit stemming from police pepper-spraying an Army officer will be settled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A town in Virginia has agreed to independent reviews of misconduct allegations against its police force to settle a lawsuit filed after a Black and Latino Army lieutenant was pepper sprayed during a traffic stop. The town of Windsor also agreed to more officer training as part of a settlement agreement […]

15 hours ago

FILE - California Sen. Scott Wiener speaks about student housing during a news conference at San Fr...

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to fast-track low-income housing on churches’ lands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are considering nearly 1,000 bills during the hectic final two weeks of the Legislative session. Here’s action taken by the California Legislature Thursday: AFFORDABLE HOUSING ON CHURCHES’ LANDS Religious institutions and nonprofit colleges in California could soon turn their parking lots and other properties into low-income housing to help […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — The deaths of three people at a northern Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday. Investigators concluded that Michael Charles Toner, 59, of Maple Grove, shot his partner, Melanie Michele Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, and her daughter, Hannah Nicole Parmenter, 29, of Elk River, before shooting himself in […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — The mother of a newborn girl whose body was found in a New Jersey park on Christmas Eve nearly 40 years ago has been identified and is now charged in the death, authorities announced Thursday. The infant, dubbed “Baby Mary” by a police chaplain, was found by two young boys in […]

15 hours ago

A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Bos...

Associated Press

Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip sold as the One Chip Challenge and popularized as a dare on social media is pulling the product after the family of a Massachusetts teenager blamed the stunt for his recent death. The cause of Harris Wolobah’s death last Friday hasn’t been determined […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses