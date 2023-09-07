Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former FTX crypto executive pleads guilty to making millions in illegal campaign contributions

Sep 7, 2023, 11:59 AM | Updated: 3:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A former top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty Thursday to making tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians and engaging in a criminal conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business.

Ryan Salame, the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, is the fourth high-ranking official at the company or its affiliates to plead guilty to criminal charges.

Under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed to forfeit up to $1.55 billion in assets. He could also be called as a witness to testify at the trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested last year in the Bahamas and extradited to the U.S. to face charges that he committed a host of crimes while running the popular digital currency trading platform.

Salame, 30, entered his plea before a judge in Manhattan, admitting to the court that he illegally used millions of dollars from a hedge fund controlled by Bankman-Fried to make political contributions in 2020 and 2021 to both Democrats and Republicans.

The purpose of those donations, he said, was to fund political initiatives supported by Bankman-Fried. In a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday, prosecutors said they had obtained private messages in which Salame wrote that Bankman-Fried wanted to support politicians in both parties who were “pro crypto,” while working to get “anti crypto” lawmakers out of office.

A lawyer for Salame, Jason Linder, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. Salame’s sentencing was tentatively scheduled for March. He was ordered released from federal custody until then and left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Bankman-Fried is awaiting trial on charges that he defrauded customers by diverting their money to cover his expenses, make illegal campaign contributions and make trades at a separate crypto hedge fund he founded, Alameda Research.

Three other executives close to Bankman-Fried have already pleaded guilty: Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang.

Bankman-Fried’s trial is scheduled for October.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty. He was free on bail while awaiting trial, but he was recently jailed after a judge ruled that he had tried to influence potential witnesses in the case, including by giving Ellison’s private writings to news organizations.

Before FTX collapsed and declared bankruptcy in November, Bankman-Fried had been one of the best-known U.S. crypto entrepreneurs. His company hired celebrities, including “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David, to appear in TV ads.

Bankman-Fried and people associated with his companies, including Salame, were also heavy givers to political campaigns.

Salame was one of the top donors to conservatives during the last election cycle, contributing more than $20 million to Republican candidates and causes, according to federal election records. In a private message sent to a confidant, Salam said the donations routed through him were intended to “weed out” the cryptocurrency opponents on the Republican side, prosecutors said in a court filing.

After the criminal charges against Bankman-Fried became public, many lawmakers rushed to return donations. Prosecutors haven’t accused recipients of the donations of any wrongdoing.

United States News

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said. Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a […]

16 hours ago

Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and other...

Associated Press

Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor’s plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 1,600 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be relocated from Chicago police stations to winterized camps with massive tents under a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson, according to a report released Thursday. The relocations will occur “before the weather begins to shift and change,” Johnson said in an interview with […]

16 hours ago

Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., suburb of...

Associated Press

Teens killed in car by deputy in upstate New York were 15 and 17, police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Two Black teenagers fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York as he tried to stop a stolen vehicle were 15 and 17 years old, authorities said Thursday. The deputy was in danger of being run over when he fired three shots into the vehicle near Syracuse on Wednesday […]

16 hours ago

Whistleblower witness Ryan Bangert testifies during day three of the impeachment trial for Texas At...

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial defense includes claims of a Republican plot to remove him

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has long denied corruption accusations that have dogged him for years. But as his impeachment trial gets underway, another defense is emerging: that fellow Republicans plotted to oust him. His attorneys have so far presented no evidence in the trial, which continued Thursday, that Paxton was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members at 14

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager convicted of killing five family members, including three younger siblings, when he was 14 years old has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise handed down the sentence Thursday to Mason Sisk, now 18. Wise […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Former FTX crypto executive pleads guilty to making millions in illegal campaign contributions