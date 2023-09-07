Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Gov. DeSantis and Florida surgeon general warn against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine

Sep 7, 2023, 9:08 AM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presi...

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized recent efforts across the U.S. to tamp down a recent jump in COVID-19 cases through temporary restrictions or masking and his state surgeon general warned against getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be available this month.

The criticism from DeSantis at news conference in Jacksonville, Florida, arrived the same day his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination sent out an email to supporters vowing to “fight back against every bogus attempt the Left makes to expand government control” when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

At the Jacksonville news conference at an Irish pub, DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo promised Florida won’t be joining states, cities or school districts across the U.S. in temporarily closing schools or mandating mask-wearing because of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“People are lurching toward this insanity again,” DeSantis said. “As we see these things being orchestrated … there needs to be pushback.”

Lapado said there were no arguments for getting the latest vaccine.

“There are a lot of red flags,” Ladapo said.

Ladapo’s previous warnings against COVID-19 vaccines merited a public letter from federal health agencies saying his claims were harmful to the public. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent the letter in March to Ladapo, a DeSantis appointee who has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.

Ladapo last year released guidance recommending against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children, contradicting federal public health leaders whose advice says all kids should get the shots.

“It is the job of public health officials around the country to protect the lives of the populations they serve, particularly the vulnerable. Fueling vaccine hesitancy undermines this effort,” said the letter signed by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

United States News

FILE - Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, A...

Associated Press

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver’s license by making an appointment for their written driver’s test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday. Around 81,000 people are expected to be eligible under the state’s new law — dubbed “Driver’s License […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Former crypto executive the latest to face charges in collapse of FTX exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Another top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange is scheduled to appear in court in New York Thursday afternoon to face undisclosed criminal charges. Ryan Salame, the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, was set to appear before a judge at 3 p.m. at the U.S. district court in […]

12 hours ago

Suspended state attorney Monique Worrell from the Ninth Judicial Circuit answers a question at a pr...

Associated Press

A Democratic prosecutor is challenging her suspension by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state attorney whose suspension marks the second time Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed a top Democratic prosecutor from office because of policy differences is challenging the decision. DeSantis failed to demonstrate that Monique Worrell was incompetent or neglected her duties when he suspended her last month, the former […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

EPA staff slow to report health risks from lead-tainted Benton Harbor water, report states

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Health risks due to high lead levels in drinking water in a majority Black and impoverished Michigan city were not taken quickly to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency leadership, according to a report released Thursday. The EPA Office of Inspector General said staff monitoring the state’s response to lead levels and […]

12 hours ago

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, May 30, 2023, in Da...

Associated Press

Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring

A partial building collapse in Iowa that killed three people in May was caused by the removal of brick and inadequate shoring of the 116-year-old structure, according to a report released by officials Thursday. The history of improper maintenance. The city hired the engineering companies within days of the May 28 partial collapse of the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Ire Gene Grovner walks through remnants of the old slave's quarters, May 16, 2013, at the Ch...

Associated Press

Slave descendants on Georgia island face losing protections that helped them keep their land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people who populate a tiny island community are once again fighting local officials who have proposed eliminating protections that for decades helped shield the Gullah-Geechee residents from high taxes and pressure to sell their land to developers. Residents of Hogg Hummock say they were stunned last month when […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Gov. DeSantis and Florida surgeon general warn against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine