Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Donors pledge half a billion dollars to boost the struggling local news industry

Sep 7, 2023, 8:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The MacArthur Foundation is leading a group of donors that have pledged $500 million to help the struggling local news industry, hoping to seed outlets that can make up for those that have closed or been hollowed out over the past two decades.

While led by a $150 million donation by the journalism-focused Knight Foundation, the Press Forward initiative is focusing on the importance of news in communities and is bringing in funders whose primary mission hasn’t necessarily been journalism.

“This is hugely important, both practically and symbolically,” said Tim Franklin, director of the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University’s Medill journalism school.

The Carnegie Corp., the Democracy Fund, the Ford Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and MacArthur are among a group of 20 initial funders. (The Associated Press receives grant funding from several sources for some journalism coverage, as well.)

Philanthropies that recognize the need to strengthen democracy are beginning to see that progress on many different issues depends on the public’s understanding of facts, said John Palfrey, MacArthur Foundation president.

Driven largely by a collapse in advertising markets, the number of newspapers in the United States dropped from 8,891 in 2005 to 6,377 last year, according to a Northwestern study. Papers are continuing to close at a rate of two a week, Franklin said. Many that survive, particularly in larger markets, are shells of themselves. The estimated 75,000 journalists who worked at newspapers in 2005 was down to 31,000 last year.

While there are many experimental efforts to fill the news void, there’s still no clear path to making news a thriving business again.

“I don’t think we have the answer,” said Alberto Ibarguen, president of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. “I don’t think we have the next thing.”

The $500 million in pledges do pale in comparison to the $1 billion investment goal Ibarguen publicly identified last month.

That initial “aspirational” goal wasn’t met because some hoped-for pledges by some corporations and individuals did not come through, he told the AP. He said he expected other funding will be added in the coming months to boost the commitment beyond $500 million.

While philanthropic funding has helped, experts say it’s important that new outlets can survive after grant money runs out. One model in independent journalism, the Texas Tribune, recently had the first layoffs in its 14-year lifetime.

Some of the new funding efforts are designed specifically for that goal. They will support efforts, for example, to provide legal services, publishing tools and ways to enhance revenue that can be shared by several different outlets so there’s less duplication in spending for startups.

“I really believe in independent journalism,” Ibarguen said. “You cannot be independent if you are not sustainable.”

For some news organizations surviving a bad business environment, the infusion of new money can make the difference between having enough extra time to create a new business model and closing, Franklin said.

Even with news outlets continuing to close, Franklin said he’s more optimistic now than he’s been in several years — in part because of new outlets that have figured out a way to exist without losing money. Two examples he cited were the Shawnee Mission Post, a digital site that covers a suburban county in Kansas, and the Richland Source, which covers north central Ohio.

Legacy news sources in Chicago, outside Dallas, Texas, and in central Pennsylvania have improved their outlooks by joining forces with public radio. News organizations in Minneapolis, Boston, Dallas, Seattle and Philadelphia are successfully making the transition to subscription-based services with less dependence on advertising, he said.

Struggling local news sources have also attracted the attention of state governments, where things like tax breaks for advertisers or subscribers are being discussed, he said.

“This is a meaningful commitment and a powerful signal about what has become an enormous crisis for democracy,” said Tom Rosenstiel, a University of Maryland professor who has studied the impact of philanthropy on journalism. “If the civic affairs in local communities is unmonitored, we won’t know what we won’t know. And of one thing I am sure: there will be more abuse of power and more corruption. Hopefully this commitment will lead other donors to follow suit.”

United States News

Associated Press

Former crypto executive the latest to face charges in collapse of FTX exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Another top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange is scheduled to appear in court in New York Thursday afternoon to face undisclosed criminal charges. Ryan Salame, the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets, was set to appear before a judge at 3 p.m. at the U.S. district court in […]

12 hours ago

Suspended state attorney Monique Worrell from the Ninth Judicial Circuit answers a question at a pr...

Associated Press

A Democratic prosecutor is challenging her suspension by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state attorney whose suspension marks the second time Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed a top Democratic prosecutor from office because of policy differences is challenging the decision. DeSantis failed to demonstrate that Monique Worrell was incompetent or neglected her duties when he suspended her last month, the former […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

EPA staff slow to report health risks from lead-tainted Benton Harbor water, report states

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Health risks due to high lead levels in drinking water in a majority Black and impoverished Michigan city were not taken quickly to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency leadership, according to a report released Thursday. The EPA Office of Inspector General said staff monitoring the state’s response to lead levels and […]

12 hours ago

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, May 30, 2023, in Da...

Associated Press

Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring

A partial building collapse in Iowa that killed three people in May was caused by the removal of brick and inadequate shoring of the 116-year-old structure, according to a report released by officials Thursday. The history of improper maintenance. The city hired the engineering companies within days of the May 28 partial collapse of the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Ire Gene Grovner walks through remnants of the old slave's quarters, May 16, 2013, at the Ch...

Associated Press

Slave descendants on Georgia island face losing protections that helped them keep their land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people who populate a tiny island community are once again fighting local officials who have proposed eliminating protections that for decades helped shield the Gullah-Geechee residents from high taxes and pressure to sell their land to developers. Residents of Hogg Hummock say they were stunned last month when […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo buildin...

Associated Press

Probe of Florida building collapse that killed 98 to be completed by June 2025, US investigators say

The probe into the 2021 collapse of a beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people in South Florida should be completed by the fourth anniversary of the disaster, federal officials said Thursday. The investigation led by the National Institute of Standards & Technology is looking into two dozen different scenarios that could explain why the […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Donors pledge half a billion dollars to boost the struggling local news industry