Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China

Sep 7, 2023, 7:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to demonstrate to the world at the Group of 20 summit in India and during a stop in Vietnam that the United States and its like-minded allies are better economic and security partners than China.

White House officials said Biden, who was set to depart for New Delhi on Thursday evening, will use this year’s G20 gathering as an opportunity for the United States to highlight a proposition for developing and middle income countries that would increase the lending power of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by some $200 billion.

That is an attempt to offer a significant, albeit smaller, alternative to China’s massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which the U.S. views as a Trojan horse for China-led regional development and military expansion. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to skip the summit, where Premier Li Qiang will represent the country.

Afterward the summit, Biden and Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will meet in Hanoi and are expected to announce plans to tighten economic cooperation.

Vietnam and China have robust trade relations, but also deep differences. Vietnam, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei, has been in a tense territorial standoff for decades with China, which has claimed authority over waters in the South China Sea that are hundreds of miles from the Chinese coastline.

“I think Xi’s absence at this particular summit, if that comes to pass, really is a big missed opportunity for the Chinese,” said Colleen Cottle, deputy director at the Washington think tank Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub. “And I think it affords the Biden administration even more of a chance to go on the offensive in terms of stepping up and showing … what their value proposition is to the Global South.”

Heading into the summit, the U.S. has criticized China for reducing the transparency of its reporting on basic economic data in recent months and for cracking down on companies in China that had been providing such data.

At the same time, the White House has tried to improve ties. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who recently returned from China, was the latest administration officials to engage Beijing amid disputes over technology, security, Taiwan and other issues.

Raimondo told The Associated Press that “the world is looking for the U.S. and China to responsibly manage our relationship.” She said the administration’s goal is to have a stable economic relationship in which there is consistent engagement. But Xi’s decision to not attend the G20 shows that “we have work to do” regarding communication between the countries, she said.

“Communication is of course, a two-way street,” Raimondo said. “Communication does need to lead to action.”

Biden said he was disappointed that Xi will not be in New Delhi, where the summit is expected to focus on climate, development and the future of the grouping of leading economies. Biden decided to skip this week’s gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, Indonesia, and sent Vice President Kamala Harris.

The U.S. has criticized China’s lending practices under Belt and Road as “coercive,” saying the $1 trillion infrastructure effort that provides Chinese loan assistance to poor countries often comes with strings attached that restrict the restructuring of debt with other major creditor nations. China also frequently retains the right to demand repayment at any time, giving Beijing leverage over other countries.

A recent Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China, including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Laos and Mongolia, found paying back that debt is consuming an ever-greater amount of tax revenue. Countries in AP’s analysis had as much as 50% of their foreign loans from China and most were devoting more than one-third of government revenue to paying off foreign debt.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the effort to bolster the lending capacity of the World Bank and the IMF would provide a “credible alternative” to China.

Biden included $3.3 billion for both institutions in the supplemental budget request he has sent to Congress. The administration said the money would help leverage nearly $50 billion from the U.S. alone in lending for middle-income and poor countries and up to $200 billion around the world.

“We believe that there should be high-standard, noncoercive lending options available to low- and middle-income countries,” Sullivan said

Xi is trying to navigate through one of the most turbulent moments for China’s economy in decades.

The Chinese economy is weighed down by a property bubble, local government debt, high youth unemployment and a broader inability to rebound as expected from pandemic lockdowns. Added to that is the longer-term challenge of China’s population starting to decline because of an aging population and lower birth rates.

“There is a loss of confidence or a lack of confidence in China’s economic recovery, both domestically in China and outside China now,” said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center. She said the lack of confidence is impacting China’s ability to generate investment it needs to right the ship.

Most conventional economic analyses assume the U.S. economy and its allies are largely insulated from a Chinese slowdown. There are supply chain risks if factories close in China and global growth struggles. But so far this year, the U.S. economy has outperformed expectations as the Chinese economy has underperformed.

Xi countered in a speech published last month that the U.S. and its allies “cannot curb the greedy nature of capital and cannot solve chronic diseases such as materialism and spiritual poverty.” He suggested his model of a government with centralized power will do more to serve the interests of ”the vast majority of people.”

How China navigates through its economic headwinds is a big question for the White House. The administration has tried to have a stable trade relationship, even as it has frustrated China by restricting imports of advanced technology for national security purposes. U.S. officials have emphasized the importance of an ongoing dialogue between the governments of the world’s two largest economies.

Still, China’s economic challenges could create more geopolitical risk as economics can often inform national security strategies. At an August fundraiser in Utah, Biden called China’s economy a “ticking time bomb.”

“When bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” the president said.

The White House said G20 leaders will also discuss the global impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and joint efforts combating climate change. Any summit agreements on the climate front are expected to be incremental at best. G20 climate and environment ministers, at their July meeting, were unable to come to agreement on a goal of peaking emissions by 2025, moving to clean energy and a tax on carbon as a way to reduce emissions.

Biden is also scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after his scheduled arrival in India on Friday evening.

Biden has put much effort into bolstering his relations with Modi, a conservative Hindu nationalist leading the world’s most populous country. The U.S.-India relationship will be vital in coming decades as both sides deal with an ascendant China and the enormity of climate change, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience and other issues.

Biden hosted Modi in June for a pomp-filled state visit.

___

Associated Press journalist Tracy Brown contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2010, file photo, Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon announces her resignation dur...

Associated Press

Convicted of embezzlement, former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is running again

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than a decade after being convicted of embezzling donated gift cards, a former Baltimore mayor has announced she’s again running for office. Sheila Dixon, who resigned as part of a 2010 plea agreement in the corruption case, penned an third bid for mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since her own tenure […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Friends comfort each other at a private candlelight vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus...

Associated Press

Ta’Kiya Young had big plans for her growing family before police killed her in an Ohio parking lot

Ta’Kiya Young treated her two little boys like kings, dressing them sharply, letting them have too many sweets, cooking them big gourmet meals of T-bone steak with broccoli, cheese and rice. The royal life also awaited her unborn daughter. When Young found out she was pregnant with her third child — a girl — she […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer was killed and another was injured Wednesday night in a car crash in Connecticut’s capital city, authorities said. Police said one person was in custody after the accident involving a police cruiser and another car just west of downtown Hartford. Officials have not said why the person was […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa....

Associated Press

AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google

Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered. Starting in November, just under a year before Election Day, Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI to alter images most be clear and […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ Presidential Li...

Associated Press

Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concern for U.S. democracy amid deep national polarization has prompted the entities supporting 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover to call for a recommitment to the country’s bedrock principles, including the rule of law and respecting a diversity of beliefs. The statement released Thursday, the first time the libraries have […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Big Tech stocks drag Wall Street down again

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is sinking again on worries that a too-warm economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% early Thursday, on track for a third straight loss. Big Tech stocks were particularly weak, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.5%. The […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China