Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Hartford

Sep 7, 2023, 6:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer was killed and another was injured Wednesday night in a car crash in Connecticut’s capital city, authorities said.

Police said one person was in custody after the accident involving a police cruiser and another car just west of downtown Hartford. Officials have not said why the person was detained, what caused the accident or whether the officers were chasing the other car.

The injured officer was in stable but guarded condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

The police cruiser had extensive damage to the passenger side.

Early Thursday morning, a procession of police transported the dead officer’s body from the hospital to the chief medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers or the person in custody.

Police officials were expected to release more details later Thursday.

United States News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa....

Associated Press

AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google

Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered. Starting in November, just under a year before Election Day, Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI to alter images most be clear and […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ Presidential Li...

Associated Press

Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concern for U.S. democracy amid deep national polarization has prompted the entities supporting 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover to call for a recommitment to the country’s bedrock principles, including the rule of law and respecting a diversity of beliefs. The statement released Thursday, the first time the libraries have […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: World shares fall as China reports weaker global demand hit its trade in August

World shares slipped Thursday after China reported that its exports fell for a fourth straight month in August, adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Oil prices and U.S. futures also fell. Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% to 15,718.12. In London, the FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, to 7419.42. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 2 […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defense motion […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

USF is building a $340M on-campus football stadium despite concerns academics are being left behind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the University of South Florida kicked off its first football season in 1997, the program’s offices were headquartered in a glorified trailer on campus known as the “Ponderosa.” Back then, the Bulls played their games miles away in Tampa Stadium, affectionately called the “Sombrero” for its curved shape. That stadium […]

1 day ago

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the chamber ...

Associated Press

Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top defense officials are accusing Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville of jeopardizing America’s national security with his hold on roughly 300 military promotions, raising the stakes in a clash over abortion policy that shows no signs of easing. Tuberville brushed off the criticism, vowing he will not give in. “We’re going to be […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Hartford