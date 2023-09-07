Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: World shares fall as China reports weaker global demand hit its trade in August

Sep 6, 2023, 11:46 PM | Updated: Sep 7, 2023, 1:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


World shares slipped Thursday after China reported that its exports fell for a fourth straight month in August, adding to pressures on its slowing economy.

Oil prices and U.S. futures also fell.

Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% to 15,718.12. In London, the FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, to 7419.42. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 2 points to 7,196.75.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.4% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%.

China said its exports fell 8.8% in August from a year earlier, while imports were down 7.3%. The declines were smaller than the double-digit drops in July, however, and were better than most forecasts.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which has yoyoed this week on news about possible policy changes for China’s troubled property sector, declined on selling of tech shares. It fell 1.3% to 18,202.07.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 1.1% to 3,122.35, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% to 32,991.08.

In Seoul, the Kospi sank 0.6% to 2,548.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was off 1.2% at 7,171.00.

Shares in most other regional markets fell.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7% and the Dow industrials shed 0.6%. The Nasdaq gave back 1.1%.

Big technology stocks were among the biggest drags on the market. Apple fell 3.6% and Nvidia dropped 3.1%.

But several companies made big moves after reporting earnings and other updates. AeroVironment jumped 20.7% after the maker of unmanned aircrafts raised its sales forecast for the year. Roku rose 2.9% after giving investors an encouraging financial update and saying it would cut 10% of its staff.

The dominant economic theme remains inflation and interest rates, which the Fed has boosted in an effort to bring down prices. Investors have been hoping that the Fed might moderate interest rate increases going forward as inflation has been easing for months.

Treasury yields climbed following data showing the U.S. services sector remains strong, and when bond yields shoot higher, investors tend to reconsider whether stocks are too expensive.

The Institute for Supply Management’s latest survey showed that the sector, which employs most Americans, grew at a faster pace than economists expected in August. It has remained resilient throughout 2023 despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates squeezing consumers.

“Paradoxically, however, what’s good news for the economy is bad news for markets,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. “Currently, we are seeing the downside risk associated with positive growth news, especially when paired with investors fretting about the possible persistent inflationary impacts of higher oil prices.”

Wall Street expects the Fed to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its next meeting later in September. Investors are mostly betting that the central bank will maintain that pause through the rest of the year. Economic updates last week on consumer confidence, jobs and inflation had reinforced those hopes.

Inflation has been easing for months under the weight of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes that started in 2022 and brought its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001. The policy raised concerns that the central bank might be too aggressive and hit the brakes on economic growth with enough force that the economy would be thrown into a recession.

A strong jobs market and consumer spending have propped up the broader economy and staved off a recession, so far. Wall Street will get several more economic updates on inflation and retail sales later in September ahead of the Fed’s next meeting.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was down 59 cents at $86.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 85 cents on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, was down 48 cents at $90.12 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 147.42 from 147.66 Japanese yen late Wednesday. The euro edged down to $1.0713 from $1.0725.

United States News

Associated Press

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defense motion […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

USF is building a $340M on-campus football stadium despite concerns academics are being left behind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the University of South Florida kicked off its first football season in 1997, the program’s offices were headquartered in a glorified trailer on campus known as the “Ponderosa.” Back then, the Bulls played their games miles away in Tampa Stadium, affectionately called the “Sombrero” for its curved shape. That stadium […]

1 day ago

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the chamber ...

Associated Press

Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top defense officials are accusing Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville of jeopardizing America’s national security with his hold on roughly 300 military promotions, raising the stakes in a clash over abortion policy that shows no signs of easing. Tuberville brushed off the criticism, vowing he will not give in. “We’re going to be […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Central African Republic faces humanitarian crisis with 2.4 million people needing aid, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Central African Republic is facing a humanitarian crisis with 2.4 million people in need of assistance and the U.N.’s $534 million appeal only 36% funded, a U.N. official said Wednesday. Mohamed Ag Ayoya, deputy special representative for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country, told a news conference that 10 years […]

1 day ago

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalit...

Associated Press

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

Utah state officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of collapse by decades of allowing water to be diverted from the lake.

1 day ago

Associated Press

2 men plead guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks that left thousands without power on Christmas Day. Jeremy Crahan, of Puyallup, admitted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma that he and Matthew Greenwood conspired to cut electrical power in order to break into ATM machines […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Stock market today: World shares fall as China reports weaker global demand hit its trade in August