Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 teens killed by upstate New York sheriff’s deputy who shot into their vehicle

Sep 6, 2023, 4:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in upstate New York fatally shot two teenagers Wednesday who were in a vehicle he thought was about to run him over, according to authorities.

The deputy fired three shots into the vehicle during an encounter around dawn in the Syracuse suburb of Dewitt, said Onondaga County Sheriff Tobias Shelley.

The deputy, who was investigating one of two smoke shop burglaries in the area, had responded to a call just before 6:30 a.m. about people seen transferring items between two vehicles. He drove bumper to bumper with one of those vehicles, which backed up as the driver attempted to escape.

The deputy was caught by his vehicle in a narrow space, according to the sheriff, and fired to protect himself.

“He had nowhere to flee to. This whole thing happens in seconds,” Shelley said.

The deputy did not activate his body camera but Shelley said a video taken by a resident documented the shooting. That video has not yet been made public.

The vehicle was later found on a Syracuse street, more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) away, with two people inside. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to state Attorney General’s office, which investigates deaths at the hand of police officers.

Authorities did not name the slain teens or give their exact ages, saying confirmation of their identities was not yet complete.

A third person believed to have been in the vehicle when the teens were shot was still at large, Shelley said. The second vehicle that had been at the scene drove off and had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon. Both vehicles had been reported stolen.

The deputy, who was not identified by authorities, was not injured.

Speaking at a news conference, Shelley did not detail how firing a weapon helped the deputy escape being struck. But he said he had reviewed the video of the shooting several times and felt the deputy had “no options.”

The shooting came after a series of thefts in the area, starting with two vehicles stolen Tuesday night in Syracuse. Those vehicles were linked to two subsequent smoke shop robberies early Wednesday in Oneida and suburban Syracuse.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office probes killings by law enforcement officers, opened an investigation into the double slaying. The deputy was placed on a paid administrative leave by his department, an ordinary procedure when an officer has used lethal force, Shelley said.

United States News

Associated Press

Arkansas blogger files suit seeking records related to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney and blogger has filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas State Police that accuses the agency of illegally withholding public records he requested related to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel and security. Matthew Campbell, who runs the Blue Hog Report website, filed the lawsuit Tuesday challenging the State […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Name of man who died in Seattle fire that killed 4 released, death ruled suicide

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a 48-year-old man who was found dead after a house fire in Seattle over the weekend in which the bodies of a woman and two children were also found. Salvatore Ragusa died from smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled a […]

16 hours ago

A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on Tue...

Associated Press

CO2 pipeline project denied key permit in South Dakota; another seeks second chance in North Dakota

South Dakota regulators on Wednesday denied a construction permit for a carbon dioxide pipeline project, one month after a North Dakota panel did the same to a similar project by another company. Navigator CO2 Ventures wants to build a 1,300-mile (2,092 kilometers) pipeline network across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, to carry planet-warming […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Officers fatally shoot man in South Carolina after he kills ex-wife and wounds deputy, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Police officers in South Carolina fatally shot a man after he broke into his ex-wife’s home, killed her, drove her car through her garage door and fired at police during a chase early Wednesday, authorities said. One deputy was wounded in the shootings in Lexington but is expected to survive, Lexington […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Moms for Liberty co-founders Tina Descovich, left, speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...

Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Moms for Liberty co-founder to state Commission on Ethics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, to the Florida Commission on Ethics on Wednesday. Tina Descovich was named to the nine-member, Tallahassee-based commission, which investigates alleged breaches of public trust by […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A 24-year-old man died at an At...

Associated Press

Another person dies after being found unresponsive at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A 24-year-old man died at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at a jail that is already being investigated by federal authorities for potential civil rights violations. A Fulton County Jail officer found Shawndre Delmore during a routine check just before 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, the county sheriff’s office said in […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

2 teens killed by upstate New York sheriff’s deputy who shot into their vehicle