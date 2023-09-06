Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Suspect wanted in 2019 ambush that killed 9 American citizens is arrested in New Mexico

Sep 6, 2023, 2:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with an ambush that killed nine American citizens in northern Mexico nearly four years ago has been arrested in New Mexico, federal authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral, 24, was taken into custody Monday in Albuquerque after the agency acted on a tip. Details of the arrest haven’t been released.

Marshal Service officials said Hernandez-Cabral was being held pending extradition to Mexico in connection with the Nov. 4, 2019, ambush that left three women and six children dead on a road in Sonora.

Five children survived the shooting, which authorities said happened when cartel gunmen opened fire on three vehicles full of women and children who had dual citizenship and lived in the area.

The Mormon group was headed to a wedding, and authorities said some of the victims were burned alive.

Mexican prosecutors said about 20 suspects were arrested in the case by February 2021, and more warrants remain outstanding.

Hernandez-Cabral also is awaiting a hearing on an illegal entry charge in federal court in Albuquerque, the Marshals Service said.

The U.S. Border Patrol caught Hernandez-Cabral in July after he illegally crossed the border near Columbus, New Mexico, according to the Marshals Service.

A call to Hernandez-Cabral’s lawyer — Carlos Ibarra of Las Cruces — seeking comment on his client’s cases wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

