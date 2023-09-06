Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande

Sep 6, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border.

The decision by U.S. District Judge David Ezra of Texas is likely to be appealed by the state, which for the past two years has aggressively pushed legal boundaries to curb the the flow of migrants under a sprawling mission known as Operation Lone Star. The judge said the state must move the barrier by Sept. 15.

Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the border, while also empowering armed officers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges.

The buoys deployed in July brought a swift legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department, which accused Texas putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. President Joe Biden’s administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns.

Texas installed the buoy barrier near the border town of Eagle Pass, with anchors in the riverbed.

Eagle Pass is part of a Border Patrol sector that has seen the second-highest number of migrant crossings this fiscal year with about 270,000 encounters — though that is lower than it was at this time last year.

The Biden administration has said illegal border crossings declined after new immigration rules took effect in May as pandemic-related asylum restrictions expired.

Like other pieces of Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border mission known as Operation Lone Star, the buoys pick up where former President Donald Trump left off. Plans for the same water barrier were in the pipeline in 2020, according to Mark Morgan, who at the time was the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Morgan said the plans were scrapped after Biden took office the following year. He called the barrier a “water wall” and said it was intended to be used as a stopgap in sections of the border where fences were not yet built or practical.

United States News

FILE - An unstilted home which came off its blocks sits partially submerged in a canal, in Horsesho...

Associated Press

Missing windsurfer from Space Coast is second Florida death from Idalia

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A windsurfer who went missing off Florida’s Space Coast the day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall last week has been declared the state’s second death from the Category 3 storm, officials said Wednesday. The 60-year-old man went missing while windsurfing in the Banana River last Thursday, a day after Idalia made […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Advocates for cooling Texas prisons construct a make-shift cell before a rally on the steps ...

Associated Press

Texas prison lockdown over drug murders renews worries about lack of air conditioning in heat wave

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas prison system’s 100 units have been placed on a statewide lockdown due to a series of drug-related inmate homicides, officials announced on Wednesday. But the lockdown is worrying advocates for inmates who say the order could endanger the lives of many prisoners during an unrelenting summer heat wave. During the […]

14 hours ago

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meet...

Associated Press

A look at the uranium-based ammo the US is sending to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday announced it was sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead in sending the controversial munitions to help Kyiv push through Russian lines in its grueling counteroffensive. The 120 mm rounds will be used to arm the 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks the U.S. plans to deliver […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in S...

Associated Press

An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival says she will appeal her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell filed a notice of appeal last week. She will ask the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict President Joe Biden’s son Hunter by the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused […]

14 hours ago

Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Killy listens as Prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing a...

Associated Press

Another twist in the Alex Murdaugh double murder case. Did the clerk tamper with the jury?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh’s double murder case has been full of twists and turns: How did a dog crack the case? Where are the bloody clothes and weapons? And where did all the money Murdaugh is accused of stealing go? But one of the biggest surprises came on Tuesday, six months after Murdaugh […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande