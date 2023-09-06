PHOENIX – A jackpot-winning Arizona Lottery ticket that was set to expire this week has been claimed, officials announced Wednesday.

The individual who bought the winning ticket for the March 12 Fantasy 5 drawing waited until the final week of eligibility to cash in the $115,000 payout.

The ticket was sold at the Shell gas station at 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. It hit all five numbers drawn: 3, 6, 15, 20 and 36.

Entries for Fantasy 5, a nightly draw game, cost $1. Like with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Scratch-off ticket wins half-million dollars

Meanwhile, another player recently won an even bigger prize with a scratch-off ticket.

The $500,000 win came from a Triple Bonus Crossword Scratcher purchased at the Walmart at 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria.

Triple Bonus Crossword tickets cost $25 each and have prizes ranging from $25 to $500,000.

Are there other unclaimed Arizona Lottery jackpots?

Two Fantasy 5 jackpots remained unclaimed as of Wednesday.

One ticket hit for $55,000 in the May 5 drawing. It expires Nov. 1.

The other is good for $144,000 from the July 18 drawing. The ticket holder has until Jan. 14, 2024, to claim that prize.

