Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arrest made in murder case after body found at central Phoenix home

Sep 6, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: Sep 7, 2023, 1:04 pm

Mugshot of Erik Islas, who was arrested after a woman was found dead inside a central Phoenix, Ariz...

Erik Islas was arrested after a woman was found dead inside a central Phoenix home. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A suspect was arrested after a murder victim was found with “obvious signs of trauma” inside a central Phoenix home this week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a welfare check call in a neighborhood near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“When officers got to the house, they found a deceased woman inside suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Patricia Hawking.

RELATED STORIES

On Thursday, police announced that 53-year-old Erik Islas was arrested in the case.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kyrsten Sinema...

Brandon Gray

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Biden administration ‘short-changing’ Arizona border communities

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema expressed her frustration on how the Biden administration is allocating funding to address the border crisis.

16 hours ago

(AP Photo, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona man among 3 sentenced in COVID fraud scheme

An Arizona man was one of three defendants sentenced in a COVID fraud scheme over unemployment assistance, authorities said Thursday.

16 hours ago

Stock image of English class. Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne filed a lawsui...

Kevin Stone

Supt. Tom Horne files lawsuit over English language learning in Arizona schools

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is taking the battle over English language learning in Arizona schools to court.

16 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How does Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account work?

Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) dollars in Arizona cover multiple education expenses, Mike Broomhead weighs the pros and cons parents face in using the government money. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

16 hours ago

Maryvale High School...

KTAR.com

Student with gun detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix

A student with a gun was detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General warning of bitcoin scam targeting seniors

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning of a new bitcoin scam that is going after seniors.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Arrest made in murder case after body found at central Phoenix home