PHOENIX – A suspect was arrested after a murder victim was found with “obvious signs of trauma” inside a central Phoenix home this week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a welfare check call in a neighborhood near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“When officers got to the house, they found a deceased woman inside suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Patricia Hawking.

On Thursday, police announced that 53-year-old Erik Islas was arrested in the case.

No other details were made available.

