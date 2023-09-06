Arrest made in murder case after body found at central Phoenix home
Sep 6, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: Sep 7, 2023, 1:04 pm
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX – A suspect was arrested after a murder victim was found with “obvious signs of trauma” inside a central Phoenix home this week, authorities said.
Officers responded to a welfare check call in a neighborhood near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said.
“When officers got to the house, they found a deceased woman inside suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release Wednesday.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Patricia Hawking.
On Thursday, police announced that 53-year-old Erik Islas was arrested in the case.
No other details were made available.
