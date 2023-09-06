A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape, according to authorities.

A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31, two days after the Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from the vehicle.

The Frankfort Police Department has said Hollon jumped out of the transport vehicle’s window. Jail deputies found Hollon before assisting police officers arrived, and she went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The coroner’s office determined the manner of death was an accident and the cause was multiple blunt force injuries.

Frankfort Police are conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the jail. They have not released additional details about the circumstances of the escape attempt.

