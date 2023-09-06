Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Virginia lawmakers pass long-overdue budget bill with tax rebates, extra aid for schools

Sep 6, 2023, 7:11 AM

FILE - Visitors mill around the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Jan. 8, 2020. The politica...

FILE - Visitors mill around the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Jan. 8, 2020. The politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene in a special session at the Capitol to consider compromise budget legislation that’s six months overdue. The House and Senate will kick off their work Wednesday morning, Sept 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The politically divided Virginia General Assembly approved long-overdue budget legislation Wednesday, voting in an unusually fast-paced special session to both reduce taxes and boost spending on public education and mental health as part of the package.

Lawmakers spent just a few hours in the Capitol considering the compromise plan before overwhelmingly adopting it and sending it to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He can sign it as is, or seek amendments.

“I’m really pleased with the budget we have before us today. The negotiations have been very intense and very extended. But the outcome is both fair and balanced towards the priorities of both the House and the Senate,” said Democratic Sen. Janet Howell of Fairfax County, who co-chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Howell was among a small group of negotiators holding closed-door budget talks since the Legislature’s regular session ended without agreement on adjustments to the two-year state spending plan, which runs through mid-2024. The group announced the compromise two weeks ago but only rolled out the full bill last weekend.

The proposal includes about $1 billion in tax reductions, mostly through one-time tax rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. It also would increase the standard deduction, remove the age requirement for a military retiree tax benefit and reinstate a popular back-to-school sales tax holiday lawmakers forgot to renew. While the holiday typically takes place in August, it would instead be held this year in late October under the plan.

Tax policy changes were a key part of what turned into a six-month stalemate, as Youngkin and the GOP-controlled House of Delegates had argued for an additional $1 billion permanent cuts, including a reduction in the corporate tax rate. Democrats who control the state Senate argued that more reductions would be premature after negotiating $4 billion in tax relief last year. The rebates, which weren’t initially included in either chamber’s budget bill, were a compromise.

The legislation would boost K-12 education spending by about $650 million and fund behavioral health initiatives sought by Youngkin, including new crisis receiving centers and crisis stabilization units. It includes funding for an extra 2% raise for state workers starting in December, and money for the state’s share of a 2% raise for state-supported local employees, including teachers. The combination of tax cuts and increased spending is possible because the state had accumulated a multibillion surplus.

Among other notable provisions are: $200 million in new resources for economic development-related site acquisitions; $62.5 million in additional funding for college financial aid; and $12.3 million for the Virginia Employment Commission to help address the unemployment appeals backlog and support call centers.

It would allocate $250,000 to establish a Department of Corrections ombudsman within the state’s watchdog agency —- something long sought by reform advocates.

The bill directs the State Corporation Commission to continue a widely supported reinsurance program that reduced premiums this year. The commission recently warned that because lawmakers hadn’t acted to effectively renew the program, it was headed for suspension in 2024.

The legislation does not address a proposed casino in Richmond, meaning the city can proceed with a planned voter referendum this fall.

Youngkin hasn’t yet said if he will seek changes to the budget as passed. If he does, lawmakers will have to return again to Richmond to consider them.

“The governor is pleased the general assembly is sending him a budget,” Youngkin’s spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a written statement Wednesday in anticipation of the vote.

Because Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, with the full plan adopted in even years and tweaked in odd years, this year’s delay in approving the legislation has not impacted state government services or payroll. But it has led to consternation from school districts, local governments and other interests impacted by the state’s taxation and spending policies.

Wednesday’s proceedings advanced with little substantive debate after lawmakers agreed to a procedural resolution that essentially said floor amendments would not be considered. Lawmakers also waived the typical requirement that legislation be heard several times before it’s taken up for a final vote.

Every Assembly seat is up for election this fall, and members of both parties found things to tout in the plan.

“This budget agreement prioritizes Virginia families, especially our veterans and our children, over the tax cuts that the Republicans wanted to give to big corporations,” House Democratic Leader Don Scott said.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight said it was a “bipartisan, bicameral compromise” and retiring Republican Sen. Steve Newman called it “as fiscally responsible a bill as I’ve ever seen,” given its focus on one-time versus recurring spending.

United States News

FILE - Moms for Liberty co-founders Tina Descovich, left, speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...

Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Moms for Liberty co-founder to state Commission on Ethics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, to the Florida Commission on Ethics on Wednesday. Tina Descovich was named to the nine-member, Tallahassee-based commission, which investigates alleged breaches of public trust by […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. A 24-year-old man died at an At...

Associated Press

Another person dies after being found unresponsive at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A 24-year-old man died at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at a jail that is already being investigated by federal authorities for potential civil rights violations. A Fulton County Jail officer found Shawndre Delmore during a routine check just before 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, the county sheriff’s office said in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, center, is sworn into office, Jan. 4, 2021, inside ...

Associated Press

Montana’s attorney general faces professional misconduct complaint. Spokeswoman calls it meritless

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s ultra-conservative attorney general has been accused of professional misconduct on allegations his office tried to undermine the state’s Supreme Court in defending a law that allows the Republican governor to fill judicial vacancies without the input of a long-standing commission that vets candidates. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which regulates […]

15 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door GOP strategy...

Associated Press

McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell declared again Wednesday that he plans to finish his term as leader despite freezing up at two news conferences over the summer, brushing off questions about his health as he sought to reassure colleagues he’s still up to the job. At a weekly, closed-door lunch with fellow […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30. In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect wanted in 2019 ambush that killed 9 American citizens is arrested in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with an ambush that killed nine American citizens in northern Mexico nearly four years ago has been arrested in New Mexico, federal authorities said Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service said Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral, 24, was taken into custody Monday in Albuquerque after the agency acted on […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Virginia lawmakers pass long-overdue budget bill with tax rebates, extra aid for schools