ARIZONA NEWS

Get ready for another blast of record heat in Phoenix area this weekend

Sep 6, 2023, 12:00 PM

In an aerial view, a billboard displays the temperature on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

A billboard displays the temperature on July 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The city's temperature is expected to exceed 110 degrees Sept. 9-10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – In case you forgot that it’s still officially summer, Mother Nature has a reminder this weekend.

The Valley can expect another blast of record-breaking heat in the coming days, with temperatures climbing back above 110 degrees.

In fact, Phoenix probably will have new record for most 110-degree days in a year by the end of the weekend.

Through Tuesday, the mercury had reached at least 110 in Phoenix 52 times in 2023. The record is 53 from 2020.

Phoenix is expected eclipse that yearly total while breaking records for daily high temperatures Saturday and Sunday. The record for each of those days (Sept. 9-10) is 111 degrees.

RELATED STORIES

There’s even a 50-50 chance it will reach 110 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

How hot will it get in Phoenix this weekend?

“Right now, we do have a forecast high for Saturday of 113 degrees and Sunday will be 112 degrees, and both of those fall in that major heat risk category. So, we’ll be having a significant warmup ahead for this weekend,” Jessica Leffler of the NWS in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

As a result, the NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the Valley for Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Valley endures summer of record heat

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat in Phoenix, including a record stretch of 31 consecutive 110-degree days from June 30 to July 30. The previous mark was 18 days in 1974.

That streak made July in Phoenix the hottest month ever documented in a U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.

More recently, Phoenix broke the record for hottest “meteorological summer” (July-August) with an average temperature of 97 degrees. That beat the previous mark of 96.7 degrees set in 2020.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

