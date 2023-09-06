PHOENIX – In case you forgot that it’s still officially summer, Mother Nature has a reminder this weekend.

The Valley can expect another blast of record-breaking heat in the coming days, with temperatures climbing back above 110 degrees.

In fact, Phoenix probably will have new record for most 110-degree days in a year by the end of the weekend.

Through Tuesday, the mercury had reached at least 110 in Phoenix 52 times in 2023. The record is 53 from 2020.

There is a 70% chance of near record high temperatures next weekend in Phoenix. If Saturday and Sunday both reach 110° as forecast, that will make 54 days, which would break the record set in the summer of 2020. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3KopsiLU1V — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 3, 2023

Phoenix is expected eclipse that yearly total while breaking records for daily high temperatures Saturday and Sunday. The record for each of those days (Sept. 9-10) is 111 degrees.

There’s even a 50-50 chance it will reach 110 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

How hot will it get in Phoenix this weekend?

“Right now, we do have a forecast high for Saturday of 113 degrees and Sunday will be 112 degrees, and both of those fall in that major heat risk category. So, we’ll be having a significant warmup ahead for this weekend,” Jessica Leffler of the NWS in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Saturday-Sunday due to widespread areas of Major HeatRisk expected. Afternoon highs will range between 108-113 degrees across the lower deserts. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure from 10am to 6pm this weekend! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/azu4N4h3J0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 6, 2023

As a result, the NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the Valley for Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Valley endures summer of record heat

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat in Phoenix, including a record stretch of 31 consecutive 110-degree days from June 30 to July 30. The previous mark was 18 days in 1974.

This climatological summer will go down as the hottest of all-time for Phoenix. This holds true for the mean daily max, mean daily min and mean daily average temperature. Over the past 10 years, the mean daily average temperature record has been re-established 5 times! #azwx pic.twitter.com/jMTnVShdCO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2023

That streak made July in Phoenix the hottest month ever documented in a U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.

More recently, Phoenix broke the record for hottest “meteorological summer” (July-August) with an average temperature of 97 degrees. That beat the previous mark of 96.7 degrees set in 2020.

Phoenix has now had 100 days with 100+ °F temperatures so far this year. We will continue to add to this number with temperatures warming up through the rest of the week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/H7sJKMs0ki — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 6, 2023

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

