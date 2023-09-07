Arizona DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend dip from 2022

PHOENIX — Arizona saw fewer DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend than in 2022, according to statistics from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The Grand Canyon State had 411 arrests for suspicion of DUI from Friday through Monday, down from 471 in 2022.

Another 89 people were cited for extreme DUI, meaning they had a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher. It was a slight uptick from 82 arrested in 2022.

The average known BAC of those arrested over the holiday this year was 0.157, lower than the 0.169 recorded in 2022. The legal BAC in Arizona is 0.08.

There were 11,383 total traffic stops over the weekend, up slightly from 11,251 in 2022.

How did other Labor Day DUI statistics in Arizona compare to 2022?

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety releases several statewide enforcement statistics following each holiday weekend.

Here are some other standouts compared to the previous year:

DUI drug arrests dropped from 167 to 110.

Sober designated driver stops fell from 550 to 314.

Know Your Limit, the program to educate drivers on the effect drinks have on an individual’s BAC, contacts soared from 184 to 1,240.

Under 21 DUI arrests went from 19 in 2022 to 14.

Officers that participated in enforcement rose slightly from 2,377 to 2,423.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.