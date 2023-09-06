Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

More wild Atlantic salmon found in U.S. rivers than any time in the past decade, officials say

Sep 6, 2023, 9:52 AM

FILE - In this October 2008 file photo, Atlantic salmon swim in a pen in Eastport, Maine. Maine sal...

FILE - In this October 2008 file photo, Atlantic salmon swim in a pen in Eastport, Maine. Maine salmon growers last year doubled their output of the fish, as the industry continues its rebound in Maine. The last wild Atlantic salmon that return to U.S. rivers have had their most productive year in more than a decade. The salmon were once abundant in American rivers, but factors such as overfishing, loss of habitat and pollution reduced their populations to only a handful of rivers in Maine. The fish are protected by the Endangered Species Act, and sometimes only a few hundred of them return from the ocean to the rivers in a year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty and Jason Leighton, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty and Jason Leighton, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last wild Atlantic salmon that return to U.S. rivers have had their most productive year in more than a decade, raising hopes they may be weathering myriad ecological threats.

Officials counted more than 1,500 of the salmon in the Penobscot River, which is home to the country’s largest run of Atlantic salmon, Maine state data show. That is the most since 2011 when researchers counted about 2,900 of them.

The salmon were once abundant in American rivers, but factors such as overfishing, loss of habitat and pollution reduced their populations to only a handful of rivers in Maine. The fish are protected by the Endangered Species Act, and sometimes only a few hundred of them return from the ocean to the rivers in a year.

The greater survival of the salmon could be evidence that conservation measures to protect them are paying off, said Sean Ledwin, director of the Maine Department of Marine Resources sea-run fish programs. The count of river herring is also up, and that could be aiding the salmon on their perilous journey from the sea to the river.

“The increasing runs of river herring help distract hungry predators such as seals and striped bass from the relatively rarer Atlantic salmon, which may help increase salmon survival of the predator gauntlet,” Ledwin said.

Americans eat a lot of farmed Atlantic salmon from expansive aquaculture operations. Commercial fisheries for wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. closed decades ago due to overfishing and pollution. They once ranged south to Long Island Sound, off of Connecticut and New York.

But counts of wild salmon have been trending up in recent years. The count of salmon at the Milford Dam in the Penobscot River has been over 1,000 in four of the last five years, Maine data show. That followed several years in a row when the count never exceeded 840.

The Penobscot River once supported runs of salmon in the tens of thousands, in the era before intense damming of rivers, said Dan McCaw, fisheries program manager for the Penobscot Nation. The Native American tribe has lived along the river for thousands of years.

“So it is a tick up compared to previous years, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s still abysmal,” McCaw said.

Conservation groups in New England have long focused on removing dams and restoring salmon. They’re emboldened by the salmon’s gains this year, said Neville Crabbe, spokesperson for the Atlantic Salmon Federation.

“It’s going to take a commitment from everybody in the world to reduce emissions, and try to negate the most severe implications of climate change,” Crabbe said.

United States News

Associated Press

A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game back. Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US

A blast of late summer heat caused disruptions Wednesday for schools from Michigan to Virginia, with some districts dismissing students early and others holding classes online just days into the new academic year. While temperatures weren’t as high as last month’s triple-digit deadly heat wave, schools in states including Michigan, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Interior cancels remaining leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday canceled seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that were part of a sale held in the waning days of the Trump administration, arguing the sale was legally flawed. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said with her decision to cancel the remaining […]

13 hours ago

Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 20...

Associated Press

Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it’s time to clean up. Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up the sprawling stretch of public land in the Black Rock Desert of northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape, according to authorities. A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31, two days after the Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Celeste Maloy speaks during the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary debate for out...

Associated Press

A Trump backer has a narrow lead in Utah’s congressional primary, buoyed by strong rural support

With strong backing from Utah’s rural voters, Donald Trump supporter Celeste Maloy held a slim lead in a Republican special congressional primary — but the race was still too early to call Wednesday. Whoever triumphs in the GOP primary will be heavily favored to win November’s general election, and the race has thrown a spotlight […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

More wild Atlantic salmon found in U.S. rivers than any time in the past decade, officials say