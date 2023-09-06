Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president

Sep 6, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.”

The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. It was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington.

It will jolt an already unsettled 2024 primary campaign that features the leading Republican candidate facing four separate criminal cases.

Liberal groups have demanded that states’ top election officials bar Trump under the clause that prohibits those who “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution from holding higher office. None has taken that step, looking for guidance from the courts on how the interpret a clause that has only been used a handful of times since the 1860s.

While a few fringe figures have filed thinly written lawsuits in a few states citing the clause, the litigation Wednesday was the first by an organization with significant legal resources. It may lead to similar challenges in other states, holding out the potential for conflicting rulings that would require the Supreme Court to settle.

Colorado’s secretary of state, Democrat Jena Griswold, said in a statement that she hoped “this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.”

The lawsuit contends the case is clear, given the attempt by then-President Trump to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and his support for the assault of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has said he did nothing wrong in his actions.

“By instigating this unprecedented assault on the American constitutional order, Trump violated his oath and disqualified himself under the Fourteenth Amendment from holding public office, including the Office of the President,” the lawsuit says.

The constitutional provision has been used only a couple of times since the 19th century. The clause cites “presidential electors” but not presidents themselves as being disqualified if they previously swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then broke it.

Some contend that Congress, which rescinded the clause for former members of the Confederacy in the 1870s, would have to reactivate the provision.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

United States News

FILE - In this October 2008 file photo, Atlantic salmon swim in a pen in Eastport, Maine. Maine sal...

Associated Press

More wild Atlantic salmon found in U.S. rivers than any time in the past decade, officials say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last wild Atlantic salmon that return to U.S. rivers have had their most productive year in more than a decade, raising hopes they may be weathering myriad ecological threats. Officials counted more than 1,500 of the salmon in the Penobscot River, which is home to the country’s largest run of […]

10 hours ago

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit. Fain...

Associated Press

UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. “That’s the plan,” President Shawn Fain responded when asked if the union would strike any of the companies […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri inmate convicted of killing cop says judges shouldn’t get to hand down death sentences

A man awaiting sentencing for killing a Missouri police officer is challenging the constitutionality of a state law that allows judges to hand down the death sentence. A jury in June convicted 45-year-old Ian McCarthy of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Clinton Police Officer Gary Lee Michael Jr. during a 2017 traffic stop. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors ask a judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to revoke the bond for the mother of a Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests while awaiting sentencing on two felony charges. Deja Taylor pleaded guilty in June to having a gun while possessing marijuana […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalit...

Associated Press

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

Utah state government officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse by decades of allowing upstream water to be diverted away from the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River and primarily to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, says a new lawsuit filed Wednesday by a […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 59-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bull at the farm where he was working. Family members told Hearst Connecticut Media that the bull attacked Randy Janquins on Friday at a farm in Harwinton, Connecticut, as he was putting several cows back into a barn after […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president