Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him

Sep 6, 2023, 8:16 AM

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Fo...

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay Carroll. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay Carroll.

The ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January. It concerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed that Trump sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s, which he denies.

The first trial, this spring, concerned the sexual assault allegation itself and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million, finding that she was sexually abused but rejecting her allegation that she was raped.

“The jury considered and decided issues that are common to both cases — including whether Mr. Trump falsely accused Ms. Carroll of fabricating her sexual assault charge and, if that were so, that he did it with knowledge that this accusation was false” or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in Wednesday’s decision.

The judge said the jury’s May verdict, by finding that Trump had indeed sexually abused Carroll, effectively established that his 2019 statements also were false and defamatory.

Carroll and her attorneys “look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made,” her lawyer Roberta Kaplan said.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Wednesday that his legal team is confident that the jury verdict will be overturned, mooting Kaplan’s new decision. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also is seeking to delay the second trial.

United States News

Associated Press

A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape, according to authorities. A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31, two days after the Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Celeste Maloy speaks during the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary debate for out...

Associated Press

A Trump backer has a narrow lead in Utah’s congressional primary, buoyed by strong rural support

With strong backing from Utah’s rural voters, Donald Trump supporter Celeste Maloy held a slim lead in a Republican special congressional primary — but the race was still too early to call Wednesday. Whoever triumphs in the GOP primary will be heavily favored to win November’s general election, and the race has thrown a spotlight […]

12 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages...

Associated Press

West Virginia University faculty express symbolic no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University faculty approved a symbolic motion on Wednesday expressing no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. The university is struggling with the financial toll of dwindling enrollment, revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing debt load for new […]

12 hours ago

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinal...

Associated Press

Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be new No. 1, cruises into U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka moved into the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday, looking every bit the top player in the world while rolling to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen in just over an hour. Sabalenka, who is going to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings next week because […]

12 hours ago

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding med...

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a trial would likely take four months. The estimate from special prosecutor Nathan Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by two of those indicted to be tried […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday halted a Southern California school district from requiring parents to be notified if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school. San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Garza ruled after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him