ARIZONA NEWS

Bright Wealth Management supports charity helping veterans

Sep 6, 2023, 8:00 PM

A member of the Travis Mills Foundation participates in an outdoor activity.(Travis Mills Foundation Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR’s community spotlight this month focuses on a financial services company and its support for the Travis Mills Foundation.

Bright Wealth Management backs the veteran-led foundation, which supports veterans and their families through programs that aim to help the overcome physical and emotional obstacles.

Mills survived a quadruple amputation after serving time in Afghanistan and has since made it his mission to help others in similar situations.

“My wife and I decided that we want to give back to people in the same situation because they don’t always have the same support and they don’ feel as comfortable with their own skin as I am with how my injuries look,” Mills told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News on Wednesday.

“So we decided to start the Travis Mills Foundation, and essentially, over the years we’ve built into a barrier-free resort that people can come out to with physical injuries due to service and we show them how to do things adaptively.”

Among the activities included at the foundation is a high-rise ropes course, fishing, kayaking, cooking courses, ice fishing, pottery and yoga.

“It’s letting people understand that life goes on after injury and that no matter what they think they can or can’t do, we’ll make it possible for them,” Mills said.

Through other programs, such as the Warrior PATHH, veterans and first-responders are immersed in an environment that cultivates and facilitates post-traumatic growth, which has been critical in reducing suicides and post-traumatic stress.

This year, Bright Wealth Management is supporting Mortach Financials’ tradition of raising and matching $500,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation. Every dollar raised goes directly to the foundation and helping veterans and their families.

To learn more about Mills, his documentary is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

